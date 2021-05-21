The government will constitute a monitoring committee which will be headed by the Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development

The Punjab government will provide free education to children who have lost their parents to COVID-19 . The cost of education for such children will be borne by the state government until graduation. The decision was taken in a high-level COVID-review meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Captain Amrinder Singh. In the meeting, it has been decided that the government will provide Rs 1,500 as social security pension to such children and also to those families who have lost their breadwinner due to the virus.

Chief Minister @capt_amarinder Singh announces relief measures including ₹1500/month for children orphaned, families losing breadwinner due to #COVID19.

Read in detail at: https://t.co/eRvdh62maC — Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 20, 2021

Calling it the state’s duty to become the foster parents of children rendered orphan due to coronavirus , the chief minister said that such kids will be provided free education in government institutions. All the relief measures will be provided to them till the age of 21 years.

The affected families and people are also entitled to Rs 51,000 under the Ashirwaad Scheme with effect from 1 July. They would also be provided with free ration under the State Smart Ration Card Scheme and will be covered under the Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana.

In another relief measure announced, it has been decided that the state government will also help the affected family members to find a suitable job under Ghar Ghar Rozgaar te Karobaar Mission.

The government will constitute a monitoring committee which will be headed by the Minister for Social Security and Women and Child Development. It will review the progress and relief measures for every single case. The committee will be responsible for maintaining records for all the welfare measures.