Punjab AIG Randhir Singh Uppal booked after woman accuses him of raping her at gunpoint; officer denies charge

India Indo-Asian News Service Sep 29, 2018 11:34:08 IST

Chandigarh: Punjab's Additional Inspector General of Police (AIG) Randhir Singh Uppal was booked on the charge of rape following a complaint by a 26-year-old married woman studying law in Amritsar, police said on Friday.

Representational image. Reuters

Uppal, posted in the Crime Branch, has denied the allegation.

The woman, who is the mother of a six-year-old child, gave a statement saying Uppal raped her twice at gunpoint by intimidating her, Amritsar's Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhbir Singh said on Friday. She alleged that Uppal, who was known to her mother, stalked her on phone and forced her into sexual relations. She submitted audio and video clips to substantiate her allegations.

Following her complaint on 18 September, Punjab Police had initiated a probe by Inspector General of Police (Crime and Women) Vibhu Raj, who had recommended registration of a case against Uppal after the investigation.

He was also booked for criminal intimidation and stalking under the Indian Penal Code as well as the Arms Act at the Amritsar Cantonment police station.


Updated Date: Sep 29, 2018 11:34 AM

