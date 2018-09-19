Punjab agriculture department announces 7,337 subsidised farm machines aimed at effectively managing paddy residue in state

Chandigarh: The Punjab Agriculture department has delivered 7,337 subsidised agro-machines and farm equipment to farmers do far for effective scientific management of paddy residue, a senior official said.

Agriculture Secretary KS Pannu said that the department was working to ensure the delivery of the machines before the onset of paddy harvesting, in line with the chief minister's commitment to the elimination of the menace of stubble burning from the state.

All the Deputy Commissioners had been directed to aggressively pursue the campaign to end stubble burning — a major cause for pollution in north India, said Pannu in a statement.

Under the scheme, subsidy of 50 percent was being provided to individual farmers, and 80 percent to the cooperative societies, said Pannu. In all, 24,315 machines shall be supplied to farmers and cooperative societies this season.

Pannu said 2,819 machines or equipment had been given to individual farmers, 2,144 to cooperative societies and 2,374 to Custom Hiring Centres (CHCs) across the state.

The equipment included the latest Happy Seeder, Paddy Straw Chopper/Cutter, Mulcher, RMB Plough, Shrub Cutter, Zero Till Drill, Super Straw Management System on Combine Harvesters, Rotary Slasher and Rotavator.