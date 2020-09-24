Pune University Final Year Exams 2020: SPPU releases hall tickets but timetable not out yet

The final year exams are scheduled to be held between 5 and 30 October in online mode. However, the day-wise schedule of exams has not been announced yet.

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has released the hall tickets for final year exams 2020 scheduled to be held in the month of October. But students remain in doubt over the exam schedule as the SPPU is yet to release the time table.

The final year exams are going to begin from 5 October and continue till 30 October. With about 10 days left before the start of the exams, students still do not know which paper will be the first.

“We are in the process of getting a question bank from professors. Once that is finalised, we can set the exam dates. Before 100 percent work is completed, it is not correct to announce a timetable," Mahesh Kakade, the controller of examinations at SPPU told The Indian Express.

According to News18, Vice-Chancellor of varsity Dr Nitin Karmalkar however accepted that there was a delay and called it unfortunate. The official said that the remaining work would be completed over the next few days.

According to India Today, there are about 2.23 lakh regular students enrolled in SPPU of the total 3.64 lakh students. Other than this, there are many students from other states and countries who study in colleges affiliated to the varsity.

SSPU has decided to hold an online exam in the multiple-choice format this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.