Pune man risks life to rescue six tourists from near Lonavala's Bhushi dam as overflow creates flood-like situation

Putting his life on the line, a Pune resident rescued six tourists in Lonavala who were trapped after the Bhushi dam overflow created a flood-like situation in the area.

A video that has since gone viral, shows the heavy water flow from Bhushi Dam while tourists can be heard shouting for help to prevent them from drowning. Times Now reported that it is not known how the tourists reached the dam since it was recently closed for the public due to the heavy flow of water.

#Maharashtra Heavy current in #Bhushi dam, #Lonavala threatens to wash away people.

Overflow in the dam created a flood-like situation, leaving some tourists stranded.

Few locals doubled up for Life guards to save stranded tourists!

Located in Pune district, Bhushi Dam is a popular destination for tourists, especially during the monsoons.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the dam had been overflowing since Sunday and as a result, police officials had been deployed to prevent people from visiting the dam. The report quoted Pune rural police officials as saying that movement around the dam was restricted amid heavy rainfall, as several parts of the dam became slippery.

Meanwhile, in a major concern for Mumbaikars, the IMD also predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai in the next 24 hours.

Seventeen inbound flights were diverted from the Mumbai airport on Friday as the city witnessed heavy downpour, airport authorities said in Mumbai. The flights were diverted to nearby airports and four flights had to do 'go-around' before they could land, a spokesperson of the Mumbai airport told PTI in the evening.

Incessant rains have led to waterlogging in various parts of Mumbai, causing traffic jams at several major junctions. Areas such as Sion, Matunga, Mahim, Andheri, Malad and Dahisar have been worst affected due to the heavy downpour.

With inputs from agencies