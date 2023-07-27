In a funny event that has gone viral, a social media user, Yatharth, recently shared an awkward yet entertaining story about his shoe-shopping misadventure. Yatharth who was looking for a good deal, came upon what he thought was a steal: a pair of Puma sneakers for Rs 690 at a local market. He had no idea that he was in for a surprise that would have everyone in splits. Yatharth, thrilled with his cheap find, rushed to social media to show off his new buy. On closer study, however, he discovered a funny oversight: the classic “Puma” brand symbol on the shoes was misread as “Upma,” the famed Indian morning meal made from semolina.

Yatharth captioned it humorously, writing, “Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks. Will society accept me?”

Thrifted this delicious shoe yesterday from a local market for 690 bucks 👀 Will society accept me 🤔 pic.twitter.com/B4wz9lCAkX — 𝕏 Yatharth (blue tick) (@Yarth69) July 23, 2023

Yatharth’s tweet quickly became a viral hit on the internet. Many social media users shared their common experience of unintentionally getting fake or knockoff items, memes and jokes filled numerous social media channels.

Many users rushed in to comment. Among it, one user asked what was wrong with the pic, and Yatharth replied, “Kuch nhi ji, duniya ko bas nuks nikalne ki aadat hai” (Nothing, the world finds fault in everything). Another user humourlessly wrote that it could be his breakfast (Upma is a well-known breakfast dish ), to which Yatharth replied that his mother also suggested the same. Many others also joined the party.

Among the laughter, Yatharth’s story caught the interest of Swiggy Instamart, an established online grocery delivery business that couldn’t help but join in on the fun. The company’s witty and lighthearted response to his tweet further added to the fun, suggesting that Yatharth should have checked the prices of ‘Upma’ on their app. Swiggy Instamart writes, “Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta (Should have checked our app before buying, it’s not that expensive).”

Should have checked our app before buying, itna mehnga nahi milta 😔 https://t.co/hMqaglDbJL pic.twitter.com/6OYpdeUb3C — Swiggy Instamart (@SwiggyInstamart) July 26, 2023

