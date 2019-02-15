Pulwama terror attack LIVE Updates: MEA holds high-level meeting with representatives of over 15 countries

Pulwama terror attack Latest Updates: Representatives of several missions, including Germany, Hungary, Italy, European Union, Canada, Britain, Russia, Israel, Australia and Japan, arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs to discuss Pulwama attack. The high-level meeting began at 6 pm.
The Narendra Modi government has called an all-party meeting at 11 am on Saturday over the Pulwama attack. After holding a high-level security meeting in Srinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh met the injured CRPF jawans in the hospital. "We stand with the bereaved families. This will not deter our courage. We will not allow terrorists from across border to succeed," he said.
In its report after the Pulwama attack, CRPF told MHA that civil vehicles are not stopped when a convoy passes. It also informed that the CRPF buses offer no protection from bullets or IEDs.
After imposition of curfew in whole Jammu district, the army carried out flag march in the volatile Gujjar nagar area where protesters went on a rioting spree damaging cars.
The Aligarh Muslim University has suspended Kashmiri student Basin Hilal for posting "highly-objectionable comments" on social media over Thursday's attack. Hilal had posted a tweet saying, "How's the Jaish? Great Sir."
According to reports, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations in the wake of Thursday's attack. Union minister Rajnath Singh and Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh shouldered the remains of a CRPF soldier in Budgam as the bodies of 42 soldiers killed in the attack were being sent to Delhi. Meanwhile, the prime minister is expected to arrive at Delhi's Palam airport to pay homage to the slain soldiers.
A concoction of commonly available chemicals like urea and household acids, known as Super 30 was apparently used in the IED blast which claimed the lives of 42 soldiers, CNN-News18 quoted experts as saying.
According to sources, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood to the Ministry of External Affairs today at 2 pm and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama on Thursday. Gokhale told Mahmood that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against the Jaish-e-Mohammad and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.
Pakistan's People Party lawmaker Sherry Rehman took to Twitter on Friday after the Pakistan foreign office released a statement condemning India's "insinuations" on Islamabad's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack and said, "Modi’s India is escalating its response to a heinous #KashmirTerrorAttack by premising Pakistan’s hand in it. Yet Islamabad makes no gains from such an attack. Instead of a political response to years of brutal repression in Kashmir, hysteria is being amplified against Pakistan."
Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated condemnation for the Pulwama terrorist attack which killed 42 CRPF jawans on Thursday. "A grateful nation bows to the martyrs of Pulwama," Modi said. "A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their patrons. No force will succeed in disturbing peace, progress and stability of India," the prime minister further added.
China on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but once again declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.
"WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged.(sic)," Central Reserve Police Force tweeted on Friday.
NSA Ajit Doval has held discussions with all the security forces and agencies on the attack in Pulwama. Home Minister Rajnath Singh will also reach Kashmir in some time, where he will hold security review meetings.
The devastated families of CRPF personnel killed in the attack have on;y request, that those who mass murdered their sons should be punished. Ratan Thakur's father, who hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar said: "I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply."
Massive number of people reached the residence of the Jaish-e-Mohammad militant Adil Ahmad Dar alias Waqas Commando on 14th of February who attacked the CRPF convoy at Lethpora for funeral prayers. The place is near awantipora town of district Pulwama.
Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Ministry of External Affairs will take all efforts to internationally isolate Pakistan. He also said that India will increase efforts for finalising the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which has been stuck for a long time, to ensure comprehensive action against Pakistan.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished. This was a huge mistake on their part. We are going to intensify every effort to crush terrorism."
The most favoured nation status granted to Pakistan stands withdrawn, Union minister Arun Jaitley announced after the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting.
India could immediately announce number of diplomatic measures against Pakistan as a response to Pulwama terror attack after the CCS ends today. On the table would be options like lowering the diplomatic ties with Pakistan drastically. There could be also decision on scrapping the entire Kartarpur corridor. Apart from the military steps will also be considered, however, any announcement in this regard is unlikely to be made public.
Adil Ahmad Dar, who bombed the CRPF convoy, was a local resident who lived just 10 kilometre away from the place where the attack took place. His photo and videos emerged soon after the deadly attack, the worst in decades.
"My name is Adil, I joined the Jaish e Mohammad a year ago. After a year's wait, I have got the chance to do what I joined the Jaish for... By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven... this is my last message for the people of Kashmir," Adil Ahmad says in the video, as part of an anti-India rant.
Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster to go to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Hindon to get the remains of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.
The Cabinet Committee on Security meeting has started in New Delhi. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials. Rajnath will later head to Kashmir.
Pakistan has condemned the terror attack in Kashmir Valley. However, it distanced itself from the incident stating, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to State of Pakistan without investigations." China, meanwhile, is yet to react on the strike which was claimed by Jaish-e-Mohammad.
Jitendra Singh Minister of State(MoS) Prime Minister's Office said, "Not only Pakistan-based forces, but those with vested interests within India are also responsible for such an attack. People with vested interests are operating out of the Valley against India's interests."
The prime minister will hold the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning at 9.15 am to discuss the terrorist attack and the security situation in the state. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials.
The Jaish-a-Mohammed (JeM) claiming responsibility of Thursday's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions over the role of the Pakistan spy agency, ISI, in the gruesome strike, a former CIA analyst and South Asian expert said.
Just two days before the devastating attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based anti-India terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad had uploaded a video online hinting at the modus operandi of the upcoming atack. Sources said the appearance of the video was reported to the intelligence agencies but no action was taken.
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district, officials said.
The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late night to state the figures even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had earlier put the death toll at 39.
"We regret to inform that 37 personnel attained martyrdom and five personnel were injured in the ID blast at Awantipora in Jammu and Kashmir. The injured are being treated at the 92 base hospital of the Army in Srinagar," the CRPF statement said.
More than 2,500 Central Reserve Police Force personnel, many of them returning from leave to rejoin duty in the Valley, were travelling in the convoy of 78 vehicles when they were ambushed on the Srinagar-Jammu highway at Latoomode in Awantipora in south Kashmir around 3.15 pm.
The Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack that took place about 20 km from Srinagar, officials said.
Police identified the suicide bomber as Adil Ahmed, who officials said joined the Jaish in 2018.
He was driving a vehicle packed with over 100 kg of explosives on the wrong side of the road and hit the bus, in which an estimated 39-44 personnel were travelling, head-on, an official at the spot said.
"There are no survivors from the bus," he said, adding that they were yet to ascertain exactly how many people were on the bus.
JeM claimed the terrorist drove the SUV carrying 350 kg of explosives. However, army and other security agencies disputed the claim and said it was a mere propaganda.
The powerful explosion, which reduced the bus to a mangled heap of iron, was heard many kilometres away, including in some parts of Srinagar adjoining Pulwama district. Body parts could be seen strewn around the area.
"The bodies are dismembered and mutilated making it difficult for doctors to give the exact number of casualties," a senior security establishment official told PTI in Delhi.
The bus that was the focus of the attack belongs to the 76th battalion of the force. "It was a large convoy and about 2,500 personnel were travelling in multiple vehicles. Some shots were also fired at the convoy," CRPF DG R R Bhatnagar told PTI.
The Cabinet Committee on Security will meet Friday morning to discuss the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir against the backdrop of the attack, sources said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and top officials after the attack, termed it despicable and asserted that the sacrifices of security personnel will not go in vain.
In a statement , Singh said the government is determined to foil the designs of those who want to disrupt peace through such a terror attack "sponsored and sheltered by Pakistan". "Jaish-e-Mohammed has carried out this terror attack. We assure the country that we will undertake whatever it takes to avenge this," he said.
His deputy Kiren Rijiju said the "cowardly" attack will not go unpunished and it will be avenged in "all way possible". The convoy had started from Jammu around 3.30 am and was supposed to reach Srinagar before sunset, officials said.
The number of personnel travelling back to the Valley was high as there was no movement on the highway for the last two to three days because of bad weather and other administrative reasons, they said.
Usually, about 1,000 personnel are part of a convoy but this time it was a total of 2,547 personnel. A road opening party was deployed and the convoy had armoured counter-terror vehicles, officials said.
As news of the magnitude of the attack came in, political leaders from across the spectrum spoke out in condemnation and to condole the deaths of the security personnel. Congress president Rahul Gandhi said he was deeply disturbed by the cowardly attack on the convoy in which so many CRPF men were killed.
Stating that he was "pained beyond words", BJP chief Amit Shah described the terror strike as an "act of cowardice" and asserted that security forces will defeat those involved in terrorist activities.
Former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti also condemned the attack in the strongest terms.
Singh, who also spoke to Governor Satya Pal Malik and took stock of the situation, cancelled his engagements in Bihar on Friday. Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba cut short his visit to Bhutan.
A team of National Investigation Agency and National Security Guards will leave for Kashmir Friday morning to assist in the investigation.
This was the first suicide car bomb attack in Kashmir since the 2001 strike on the Legislative Assembly in which 41 people, including three suicide attackers, were killed.
The scene of Thursday's attack is not very far from the Commando Training Centre at Lethpora, which was stormed by Jaish militants on December 31, 2017, killing five CRPF personnel.
The Srinagar-Jammu national highway has been a favoured route for militants to target security forces.
The CRPF bore the brunt of a militant attack at Pampore, less than seven km from Lethpora, in June 2016, losing eight jawans while 22 others sustained injuries.
In an attack on the Uri military base in September 2016, Jaish militants killed 18 Army jawans and injured dozens of others. The ferocity of the attack led to India conducting a surgical strike against Pakistan.
Representatives of several diplomatic missions arrive at MEA office
Representatives from Germany, Hungary, Italy, European Union, Canada, Britain, Russia, Israel, Australia and Japan arrived at the Ministry of External Affairs to discuss Pulwama attack.
Representatives from South Korea, Sweden, Slovakia, France, Spain and Bhutan were also present. The meeting started at 6 pm.
University of Jammu postpones all exams on 16 February
All the examinations which were going to be conducted in University of Jammu on 16 Feberuary have been postponed due to violent protests and arson in the city after the highway attack which claimed the lives of 49 CRPF personnel.
“All the examinations to be conducted on 16 February, 2019 (Saturday) stand postponed, due to unavoidable circumstances. Fresh dates shall be notified later on,”said Dr Vinay Thusoo, Jammu University spokesperson.
Our jawans will ensure India's enemies get strong rejoinder, says Piyush Goyal
Condemning the Pulwama attack, Union minister Piyush Goyal said, "Our armed forces and people of India are competent to give a befitting reply to such forces. Our jawans will ensure that forces which are enemy to India's interest get a strong rejoinder and people of India will continue to give confidence to them."
All party meeting at 11am tomorrow
The government has called an all-party meeting on Saturday over the Pulwama attack.
'Civilian vehicles won't be allowed to pass for a while during convoy movement'
Addressing the media on Friday, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "It has been decided that the civilian movement will be stopped for sometime when a large convoy of security forces passes through an area. Civilians will face a little difficulty."
We'll fight terrorism to the end, says Rajnath
Home Minister Rajnath Singh said that the he has requested state government to extend the maximum help in their capacity to help the bereaved families. "I've given all the necessary directions to the officers. The morale has not taken a hit. We'll see this fight against terrorism to the end," he said.
Pulwama attack won't deter our courage, says Rajnath Singh
After holding a high-level security meeting in Srinagar, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said, "We stand with the bereaved families. This will not deter our courage. We will not allow terrorists from across border to succeed. We are happy people of Jammu and Kashmir are against terrorism. There are some elements that are operating with groups like ISI. These people are playing with the future of the people and youth of Jammu and Kashmir. I have told security forces to withdraw security of those elements who take money from ISI to spread mayhem and violence."
SOP of convoy movement likely to be reviewed
The standard operating procedure of the movement of convoys is likely to be reviewed after the Pulwama attack. CNN-News18 reported that the SOP of the movement of convoys has not been revised in the last 20 years.
CRPF sends report to MHA
In its report after the Pulwama attack, CRPF told MHA that civil vehicles are not stopped when a convoy passes. It also informed that the CRPF buses offer no protection from bullets or IEDs, according to CNN-News18.
What has Pulwama attack got to do with Kartarpur corridor, asks Navjot Singh
Punjab minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who has been backing the opening of a corridor for Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan, said, "What has this bloodshed got to do with Kartarpur? It connects people and hearts. When a person becomes a pilgrim out of devotion, he becomes a different person. What I feel is we should deliberate over this, find the root cause of the problem and uproot it."
Tripura announces Rs 2 lakh each for families of CRPF personnel killed in attack
Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Friday announced Rs 2 lakh each for families of CRPF jawans who lost their lives in Thursday's attack.
Shiv Sena demands joint session of Parliament
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut told ANI that the party is demanding a joint session of Parliament over the Pulwama attack.
Adil Ahmad joined militancy after disappearing in March 2018, says father
News18 quoted Ghulam Dar, father of suicide bomber Adil Ahmad, as saying, "He was a Class 12th dropout. He disappeared in March 2018, and we later found out that he had joined militancy. On Thursday, we were informed by the police that he has been killed."
Watch: Hindu Jagran Manch leader demands death of 400 Pakistanis
Prachar Sachiv of south Assam wing of Hindu Jagran Manch, Sanjiv Singh Lohani said, "We want at least 400 Pakistanis to be killed to answer this brutal killing. We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to do it or allow us to take steps. We want to kill at least ten times more Pakistanis in return."
Watch: Hindu Jagran Manch burns effigy of suicide bomber
To protest the brutal attack on a CRPF convoy, Hindu Jagran Manch along with other organisations, burnt an effigy of the jihadi suicide bomber in Silchar on Friday. They also criticised former Jammu Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti for allegedly supporting them.
By Biswa Kalyan Purkayastha/101Reporters
Case filed against AMU student
The Aligarh police has registered a case against AMU student Basim Hilal fot his objectionable post over Pulwama Attack. His social media accounts have been deactivated by the police.
Input by Saurabh Sharma/101Reporters
AMU suspends student over tweet on Pulwama attack
The Aligarh Muslim University has suspended Kashmiri student Basin Hilal for posting "highly-objectionable comments" on social media over Thursday's attack. Hilal had posted a tweet saying, "How's the Jaish? Great Sir. "
Protests outside Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi
The security has been beefed up outside the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi, where protests are being held.
Rajnath Singh, Satya Pal Malik hold meeting with officials
Home Minister Rajnath Singh is chairing a high-level meeting in Srinagar to review the security situation in the wake of Thursday's attack.
Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan called to Delhi
According to reports, Indian High Commissioner to Pakistan Ajay Bisaria has been called to Delhi for consultations on the way forward after Thursday's attack. Meanwhile, officials in the Ministry of External Affairs are busy holding several meetings.
Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani condemns Pulwama attack
In a press statement, Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani expressed sympathy and deep condolences to the Indian government and people, and the families of the soldiers who fell victim to the incident.
"Terrorism is a cancer in the region, and it requires collective efforts to root it out," he said.
Army holds flag march in Jammu amid violence by protesters
After imposition of curfew in whole Jammu district, the army carried out flag march in the volatile Gujjar nagar area where protesters went on a rioting spree damaging cars.
Clashes had erupted between protesters and police in Gujjar nagar, a muslim area, after which, authorities decided to impose curfew to put a curb on deteriorating situation.
Input by Umar Farooq Sofi/101Reporters.
Muslims raise slogans against Pakistan
The Muslim community in Itarsi raised slogans against Pakistan and terrorism after Friday prayers.
Image by Aashish Jain/101Reporters
'Super30' explosive concoction made of common ingredients used in attack, say reports
A concoction of commonly available chemicals like urea and household acids, known as Super 30 was apparently used in the IED blast which claimed the lives of 42 soldiers, CNN-News18 quoted sources as saying.
Rajnath Singh pays tribute to slain militants
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and Indian Army's Northern Command chief Lt Gen Ranbir Singh pay tribute to CRPF personnel who lost their lives in Budgam of Jammu and Kashmir.
India issues strong demarche in connection with Pulwama attack
According to sources, foreign secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood to the Ministry of External Affairs today at 2 pm and issued a very strong demarche in connection with the terrorist attack in Pulwama on Thursday. Gokhale told Mahmood that Pakistan must take immediate and verifiable action against the Jaish-e-Mohammad and that it must immediately stop any groups or individuals associated with terrorism operating from its territories.
Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood summoned to MEA over Kashmir terror attack
According to latest reports, Pakistan High Commissioner Sohail Mahmood has been summoned to the Ministry of External Affairs over Thursday's attack in Pulwama. A suicide bomber, who was a Jaish-e-Mohammad handler, rammed his car into a CRPF convoy killing over 42 jawans. Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale summoned Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood and lodged strong protest over the killing of the CRPF soldiers in Pulwama, official sources said.
Pakistan lawmaker calls says Islamabad makes no gains from India's accusations
Pakistan's People Party lawmaker Sherry Rehman took to Twitter on Friday after the Pakistan foreign office released a statement condemning India's "insinuations" on Islamabad's involvement in the Pulwama terror attack and said, "Modi’s India is escalating its response to a heinous #KashmirTerrorAttack by premising Pakistan’s hand in it. Yet Islamabad makes no gains from such an attack. Instead of a political response to years of brutal repression in Kashmir, hysteria is being amplified against Pakistan."
Violence in parts of Jammu, 12 injured
Violence has been reported in parts of Jammu and reports said that 12 people have been injured. According to The Indian Express, nearly a dozen people were injured and over half a dozen vehicles torched in Gujjar Nagar area of Jammu City as violence broke out during Jammu bandh on Friday morning. The bandh was called by Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry and it was touted by various political, social and religious organisations to protest the killing of at least 40 CRPF men in a militant attack in Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
Curfew imposed in Jammu city
In view of prevailing law and order situation in Jammu district, the district magistrate Ramesh Kumar has imposed curfew in Jammu district. The official letter said that in the current condition there was a likelihood of breach of peace "which may lead to acts of arson, targetting vehicles and causing life and property." In order to avoid such a situation, the district magistrate imposed Section 144 of the CrPC in the whole area of Jammu City.
Umar Farooq Sofi/101 Reporters
Befitting reply will be given to Pulwama perpetrators
Addressing a gathering in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated condemnation for the Pulwama terrorist attack which killed 42 CRPF jawans on Thursday. "A grateful nation bows to the martyrs of Pulwama," Modi said. "A befitting reply will be given to the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their patrons. No force will succeed in disturbing peace, progress and stability of India," the prime minister further added.
Kingdom of Saudi Arabia condemns Pulwama attack
An official source at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's strong condemnation and denunciation over the explosion that targetted a military convoy in the India part of Kashmir, claiming dozens of deaths and injuries. The source stressed the Kingdom's rejection of these cowardly terrorist acts and its stand with the friendly Republic of India against terrorism and extremism, offering condolences to the families of the victims, Indian government and people and wishing the injured a speedy recovery.
Home Ministry stalls movement of security forces convoy in Jammu and Kashmir
The movement of convoy of security forces in Kashmir Valley was suspended on Friday apprehending law and order situation, a day after an audacious attack on a bus killed 40 CRPF personnel, officials said.
China 'shocked' but maintains Masood Azhar is not a terrorist
China on Friday condemned the Pulwama terror attack carried out by a Jaish suicide bomber but once again declined to back India's appeal to list the Pakistan based terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist by the UN.
We will not forgive, we will not forget,' CRPF tweets condolences, says killings of our brothers will be avenged
"WE WILL NOT FORGET, WE WILL NOT FORGIVE:We salute our martyrs of Pulwama attack and stand with the families of our martyr brothers. This heinous attack will be avenged.(sic)," Central Reserve Police Force tweeted on Friday.
Slain CRPF jawan Ajit Kumar, eldest in three brothers, had joined CRPF four years ago
Ajit Kumar, 35, of Lok Nagar area of Unnao town in Central Uttar Pradesh was martyred in the Pulwama attack. He had joined the CRPF four years ago and was in the 115 Battalion of the CRPF. Ajit’s younger brother Ranjeet, who helps his father in farming, said, “I received a call on my mobile on Thursday evening that my brother was among the soldiers killed there in Jammu and Kashmir.” Ajit was eldest among five brothers. His three brothers are in different jobs in Uttar Pradesh. The martyred soldier had come to the village last month and lived there for three weeks before returning back to duty on 10 February.
Input by Sunita Sahi, 101Reporters.
Madhya Pradesh govt announces Rs 1 crore compensation for slain jawans from state
Madhya Pradesh government has announces Rs 1 crore as compensation to the family of CRPF jawan Ashwini from Jabalpur who was killed in the attack. One member from the jawan's family will also get a government job, and the family will also be given a house.
Input by Shahroz Afridi, 101Reporters
Father of slain CRPF jawan says ready to sacrifice another son for country, but Pakistan must be punished
The devastated families of CRPF personnel killed in the attack have on;y request, that those who mass murdered their sons should be punished. Ratan Thakur's father, who hails from Bhagalpur in Bihar said: "I have sacrificed a son in Mother India's service, I will send my other son as well to fight, ready to give him up for Mother India, but Pakistan must be given a befitting reply."
'Freedom fighters struck hard': How Pakistani media covered Pulwama attack
Publications in Pakistan aimed to highlight "India's attempts to isolate" the country globally by blaming it for terror incidents, and also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of creating an impression as "keen for good relations" while painting Pakistan to be the "spoiler". The media also said that the Indian government had used the strained relations with Pakistan as a smokescreen to distract the public away from "dissatisfaction with other issues".
A report by The Nation said, "Refusing to bow down to the ever-increasing Indian brutalities in Occupied Kashmir, the freedom fighters on Thursday struck back hard at the occupational forces when a car bomb ripped through an Indian military convoy killing 44 soldiers and injuring dozens of others on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Awantipora area of Pulwama district."
This is a terrible tragedy, we are together in its hour of mourning, says Rahul Gandhi
"This is a time of mourning, sadness, and respect. We are fully supporting the govt of India and our security forces. We are not going to get into any other conversation apart from this," Rahul Gandhi said on behalf of the Congress party.
India's Opposition stands with the govt, security forces, says Rahul Gandhi
"This attack was an assault on the soul of India. In this hour, we stand united and no external force can break us apart. We stand firmly behind the government and the security forces," says Rahul Gandhi.
Canada strongly condemns terrorist attack on Indian security forces
"Canada strongly condemns the terrorist attack that took place in Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir today. Canada offers its deepest condolences and profound sympathy to the families and friends of those killed and injured in the attack. Canada remains steadfast in its support of the global fight against terrorism. We stand in solidarity with the government and the people of India in the fight to prevent radicalization and defeat terrorism in all its forms," an official statement said.
India demands global isolation of Pakistan, says will work for finalising CCIT
Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the Ministry of External Affairs will take all efforts to internationally isolate Pakistan. He also said that India will increase efforts for finalising the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism, which has been stuck for a long time, to ensure comprehensive action against Pakistan.
We all will have to fight against this terror together, says Modi
"Pulwama attack | Several countries have condemned this attack and have promised to stand by India. We all will have to fight against this terror together. When every country will start acting against it, terror will not sustain for long," Modi said.
Have given security forces full freedom to crush terrorism, says Narendra Modi
"The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished. We have given our security forces a free hand to crush terrorism completely," Modi said.
" I thank all the nations who have supported us and condemned this incident in the strongest of terms. A strong reply will be given to this attack," Modi said.
Pakistan made a huge mistake, will have to pay heavy price, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The forces behind this act of terrorism and those responsible for it, will be definitely be punished. This was a huge mistake on their part. We are going to intensify every effort to crush terrorism," Modi said.
"If Pakistan, which is facing a massive financial crunch, is hoping to stall our onward journey with such misadventures, I want to remind them the entire India willl give them a befitting reply as one voice," Modi said.
MEA will take all steps to isolate Pakistan internationally
"MEA will initiate all possible diplomatic steps which are to be taken to ensure the complete isolation from the international community of Pakistan of which incontrovertible is available of having a direct hand in this act," Jaitley said.
Arun Jaitley briefs press on CCS meet takeaways, says committee observed two minutes silence for martyred soldiers
"The Cabinet Committee on Security met under the chairmanship of the prime minister to take and assessment and discuss the incident that took place in Pulwama yesterday, in which a large number of CRPF personnel laid down there life. We observed a two minute silence to honour the sacrifice of the personnel, we also put on record its gratitude and expressed our condolences to the bereaved families," Jaitley said.
UP govt announces 25 lakh compensation for kin of jawans killed in attack hailing from state
The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 25 lakh each to all the 12 jawan's families from Uttar Pradesh. He has also promised of giving a government job to one person in the family of the soldier killed in accident. The government also promised to build a road named after the soldiers in their village.
Input BY Yogesh Bharadwaj, 101Reporters
18th terror attack during NDA rule, government silent, says Congress
Even as Congress chief Rahul Gandhi did not immediately make a political statement on the Pulwama attack, party spokesperson Randeep Sing Surjewala pointed out that this was the "18th major terror attack under Modi rule".
"Pampore, Uri, Pathankot, Gurdaspore, Amarnath, Surjanpur... the list is endless. Every day there are attacks from Pakistan. Every day ceasefire violations take place, 400 jawans have been martyred in Jammu and Kashmir alone... Yet our government is quiet... The truth today is India is facing unprovoked terror attack from Pakistan," Surjewala told NDTV.
'Will go to heaven,' JeM bomber Adil Ahmad Dar said in video before suicide strike
Adil Ahmad Dar, who bombed the CRPF convoy, was a local resident who lived just 10 kilometre away from the place where the attack took place. His photo and videos emerged soon after the deadly attack, the worst in decades. "My name is Adil, I joined the Jaish e Mohammad a year ago. After a year's wait, I have got the chance to do what I joined the Jaish for... By the time this video reaches you, I will be in heaven... this is my last message for the people of Kashmir," Adil Ahmad says in the video.
Expect strong military action, drastic impact on diplomatic ties with Pakistan, reports CNN-News18
India could immediately announce number of diplomatic measures against Pakistan as a response to Pulwama terror attack after the CCS ends today. On the table would be options like lowering the diplomatic ties with Pakistan drastically. There could be also decision on scrapping the entire Kartarpur corridor.
Apart from the military steps will also be considered, however, any announcement in this regard is unlikely to be made public.
Remains of CRPF jawans to be flown from Srinagar in IAF's C-17 Globemaster
Indian Air Force's C-17 Globemaster to go to Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar from Hindon to get the remains of CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama attack.
JeM claiming responsibility raises questions over role of ISI, says us expert
The Jaish-a-Mohammed (JeM) claiming responsibility of Thursday's terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir has raised questions over the role of the Pakistan spy agency, ISI, in the gruesome strike, a former CIA analyst and South Asian expert said. "The self-proclaimed involvement of JeM in the attack raises serious questions about the role of the ISI in supporting the masterminds of this operation," Bruce Riedel, a former CIA analyst, told PTI.
The terrorist attack, which has direct footprints inside Pakistan, poses the first major challenges to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, said Riedel, who is now a scholar at the Brookings Institute think-tank.
'Fly to Srinagar and visit the injured instead of giving interviews,' Omar Abdullah's 'unsolicited' advice to Governor Satyapal Malik
"Dear Governor Malik, some unsolicited advice from a person who has governed J&K for 6 years. Pls stop giving interviews, let your advisors do it. You will only make things worse by trying to talk your way out of this situation. Please take the state plane & fly to Srinagar, visit the injured. Convene an urgent UHQ meeting & take stock of the situation. This should have been done yesterday but yesterday you were too busy passing the buck," former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah tweeted.
With Pulwama attack, suicide car bombing returns to the Valley after 18 years
Suicide car bombing returned to the Kashmir Valley after 18 years, when in a Jaish-e-Mohammad-claimed attack, a vehicle loaded with explosives rammed into a CRPF bus near Pulwama.
In 2001, at least 38 people were killed when a car full of explosives drove into the J&K legislative Assembly complex. That attack too was claimed by the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM). Last year, 614 terrorist-related incidents were reported in J&K, the highest in the past six years. A total of 91 security personnel were killed in these incidents, The Hindu reported.
Not only Pakistan, vested interests within Valley also to blame, says Jitendra Singh
Speaking to CNN-News18 Jitendra Singh Minister of State(MoS) Prime Minister's Office said, "Not only Pakistan-based forces, but those with vested interests within India are also responsible for such an attack. People with vested interests are operating out of the Valley against India's interests."
Rajnath Singh to leave for Kashmir Valley around 12 pm today
Home Minister Rajnath Singh will take part in the Cabinet Committee for Security meet in New Delhi at around 9.30 am. Following this, he will leave for Srinagar. Rajnath is likely to visit the site of the attack, after which he will participate in the wreathe laying ceremony. He will meet Unified Command after wreath laying ceremony and heads of all military and para-military forces are expected to be present.
Arun Jaitley to attend crucial Cabinet meet today
Ailing former finance minister Arun Jaitley is expected to resume duties today. He will also take part in the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning.
Cabinet Committee on Security to meet today
The prime minister will hold the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Friday morning at 9.15 am to discuss the terrorist attack and the security situation in the state. The Cabinet is expected to explore options — diplomatic or military — for the next course of action for a response. The meeting will be attended by Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, the NSA and other officials.
Rajnath Singh summons top security officials ahead of Cabinet Committee on Security meet
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, late on Thurday, held a series of meetings with top security officials in wake of the Pulwama terror attack that killed at least 40 CRPF troopers. His meetings came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held consultations with him and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Two days before attack, a Jaish-e-Mohammed video warned of similar attack, says report
Just two days before the devastating attack on the CRPF convoy in Jammu and Kashmir, Pakistan-based anti-India terror group had uploaded a video online hinting at the modus operandi of a coming atack.
NDTV reported quoted sources that the video showed an attack in Afghanistan, wherein an explosive-laden vehicle was used. The report claimed that the Criminal Investigation Department of the state police had shared the video and input about the possible attack with intelligence agencies. However, no action had been taken about it.
Jammu and Kashmir Guv admits to intel failure
Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik admitted Thursday that the Pulwama attack was partly the result of an intelligence failure as well, especially due to the fact that security forces could not detect the loading and movement of the explosive-laden Scorpio.
“We cannot accept that (intelligence failure). We could not detect or check the vehicle full of explosives moving on the highway. We must accept that we are at fault also,” he said.
Pakistan Foreign office 'condemns' attack, dismisses allegations of involvement
Pakistan Foreign Office, in its official statement has condemned the terror attack in Kashmir Valley. However, it distanced itself from the incident stating, "We strongly reject any insinuation by elements in Indian government and media circles that seek to link the attack to State of Pakistan without investigations."
Internet services suspended in Jammu
Mobile internet services have been suspended in Jammu in the wake of the Pulwana attack as locals protested against the terrorist attack.
Members of the Bagrang Dal, Shiv Sena and the Dogra Front were seen protesting in large numbers. J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu, in an emergent decision suspended work in all the courts in Jammu, including the high Court and the tribunals, in protest of "the dastardly acts. The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (Jammu and Kashmir) strongly condemned the terror attack.
Senior office bearers of VHP, including Leela Karan Sharma, held an emergency meeting here and paid tribute to the killed jawans. In solidarity with security forces, they announced a bandh in Jammu on Friday, a VHP spokesman said.
Anti-Pakistan protests rock Jammu
Massive anti-Pakistan protests rocked Jammu and Kashmir's winter capital on Thursday, in the wake of the Pulwama terror attack in which at least 40 CRPF personnel lost their lives. Demonstrations and candle light marches were held at dozens of places. Braving the rains, people took to the streets in Jewel Chowk, Purani Mandi, Rehari, Janipur, Gandhinagar, Bakshi Nagar, Muthi, Talab Tilloo and Satwari and protested against the killings.
Toll in Pulwama terror attack rises to 40
At least 40 CRPF personnel were killed and five injured on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.
The CRPF headquarters in Delhi issued a statement late night pegged the toll at 37 even as CRPF officials and Jammu and Kashmir police sources had earlier put the death toll at 40.
