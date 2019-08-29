Pulwama DDC holds meeting to review stock, supply of essential commodities in Shia dominated areas of district ahead of Muharram month

Pulwama: District Development Commissioner (DDC) of Pulwama, Syed Abid Rasheed Shah on Wednesday held a meeting to review the stock and supply position of essential commodities, Muharram arrangements and functioning of various departments.

"Shah was informed that during the month of August, 28,500 quintals of rice and 27,000 plus LPG cylinders were distributed among consumers. It was also informed that advance stock of rice to the tune of 15,313 quintals has been dispatched to the sale centers on account of ration supply for the month of September 2019," said an official statement. He was also informed that sufficient food grains have been stored for distribution in Shia dominated areas of the district in view of the holy month of Muharram.

During the meeting, threadbare discussions were held regarding the availability of essential commodities and the progress of various developmental projects were undertaken in different sectors.

"Further, 7,579 LPG cylinders and 48,000 litres of kerosene oil are available as on date in the district," the statement said.

The meeting also reviewed the health sector, horticulture sector and financial institutions. The DDC stressed for elaborate arrangements to be put in place in Shia dominated areas for the provision of healthcare, sanitation, drinking water, electricity, essential commodities and all related services.

"The meeting was informed that all other departments providing essential services like Health, Power Development Department (PDD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), Food and Civil Supplies to the people are working normally and are providing services to the common people," the statement said.

Shah emphasised upon the officers to keep close liaison with each other and remain live on public issues to their timely redressal. Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohd Ashraf Hakak and all-district and sectoral officers also participated in the meeting.