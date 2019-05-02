Pulwama attack did play role in listing Masood Azhar as global terrorist, says MEA on UN's decision

Welcoming the United Nations Security Council's move to designate Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that the 14 February Pulwama attack did play a role in the UN's decision.

Addressing a press conference, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said: "We do not negotiate with any country on terrorism or matters related to security of the country. China has already given its reason why the hold has been lifted."

MEA on UN designates Masood Azhar as global terrorist: Elements being introduced to divert attention from Pak on this diplomatic setback that they have suffered. They can't welcome the decision, they can’t criticize the decision, only option left for them is to pick up some holes pic.twitter.com/MMatQjZfd8 — ANI (@ANI) May 2, 2019

The Ministry of External Affairs also called Azhar's designation as a UN proscribed terrorist a step in the right direction to demonstrate the international community's resolve to combat terrorism and its enablers.

On Pulwama attack not being mentioned in the UN decision, the MEA spokesperson said: "Our objective was to ensure designation of Masood Azhar as global terrorist. It was not about the bio-data of all his terrorist activities, but Pulwama did play a role in listing of Azhar as terrorist."

Lauding China after it lifted its hold on a proposal to blacklist Azhar under the UNSC's Sanctions Committee, Kumar said that China's support on listing of Azhar will contribute to better ties between the two countries.

In a huge diplomatic victory for India, the UN Sanctions Committee on Wednesday designated Azhar as global terrorist after China lifted its hold on a proposal to ban him. France, the UK and the US had moved a fresh proposal to declare Azhar as global terrorist by the UN in the wake of the 14 February Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed. The JeM had claimed responsibility for the attack.

However, China put a technical hold on the proposal, blocking it for a fourth time to designate Azhar a global terrorist. India had termed the Chinese move as "disappointing". On Wednesday, China lifted its hold from the proposal.

A UN Security Council (UNSC) designation will subject Azhar to an assets freeze, travel ban and an arms embargo. An assets freeze under the sanctions committee requires that all states freeze without delay the funds and other financial assets or economic resources of designated individuals and entities.

In 2009, India first moved a proposal by itself to designate Azhar a global terrorist. In 2016 again, India moved the proposal with the P3 — the United States, the United Kingdom and France — in the UN's 1267 Sanctions Committee to ban Azhar, also the mastermind of the attack on the Pathankot airbase in January 2016.

In 2017, the P3 nations moved a similar proposal again. However, on all occasions, China, a veto-wielding permanent member of the UNSC, blocked India's proposal from being adopted by the Sanctions Committee.

With inputs from PTI

