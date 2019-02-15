Pulwama attack: 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan's father says India needs to take concrete action, not 'political surgical strikes'

Bengaluru: K Unnikrishnan, the father of 26/11 hero Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, on Friday said that India needs to take concrete action to curb terror attacks, instead of hollow discussions and "political surgical strikes".

Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan had attained martyrdom fighting terrorists on the third day of the Mumbai terror attacks. "What India needs is concrete action (to check terror attacks) and not hollow discussions and political surgical strikes," Unnikrishnan said.

He, however, said India should restrain from provoking the enemy if it cannot take precautionary measures or a total offensive approach.

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

He said such attacks can take place any time and emphasised that India should be prepared to face them.

"When you are confronting your enemy or adversary, you should be prepared more than cent per cent to face repercussions. You cannot take 2,500 plus policemen in a single convoy without sealing the entire route, at least the highway," he said.

"And above all if someone is ready to sacrifice his or her life for a reasonably convinced cause, such incidents are bound to happen," he added.

Replying to a query, Unnikrishnan said the "TRP hungry media" should be banned from conducting panel discussions and editorials on security matters.

