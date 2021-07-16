India

Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Danish Siddiqui killed in Afghanistan: Politicans, journalists pay tributes

The Pulitzer prize winner, who was in Kandahar covering operations against Taliban, was killed when he was riding along with the Afghan Special Forces

FP Trending July 16, 2021 16:07:07 IST
Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner Indian photojournalist, has been killed in Afghanistan while covering fighting between Afghan troops and the Taliban. Image courtesy: Twitter

Journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was a photojournalist with the international news agency Reuters, was killed on the night of Thursday in Afghanistan while on an assignment.

The Pulitzer prize winner, who was in Kandahar covering operations against Taliban, was killed when he was riding along with the Afghan Special Forces. While the ASF was fighting to take back the area of Spin Boldak, Siddiqui and a senior ASF officer were killed in a crossfire.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that Siddiqui’s killing by Taliban is tragic, while stand-up comedian Varun Grover posted pictures by the photographer, calling the loss devstating.

Journalist Rana Ayyub posted a picture of herself with Siddiqui and other colleagues and said that he was one of her first colleagues. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra thanked Siddiqui for his work.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tributes to the photojournalist, adding that he leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. Meanwhile, MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam Jignesh Mevani said that the photojournalist showed us the "mirror from Delhi pogrom to the Covid tragedy".

Calling Siddiqui "best, bravest and a hero of journalism", senior journalist Shekhar Gupta also paid tributes to the photojournalist.

Siddiqui was the head of the multimedia team of Reuters in India. He had a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. The photojournalist had studied Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at JMI in 2007.

Updated Date: July 16, 2021 16:07:07 IST

