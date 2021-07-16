The Pulitzer prize winner, who was in Kandahar covering operations against Taliban, was killed when he was riding along with the Afghan Special Forces

Journalist Danish Siddiqui, who was a photojournalist with the international news agency Reuters, was killed on the night of Thursday in Afghanistan while on an assignment.

The Pulitzer prize winner, who was in Kandahar covering operations against Taliban, was killed when he was riding along with the Afghan Special Forces. While the ASF was fighting to take back the area of Spin Boldak, Siddiqui and a senior ASF officer were killed in a crossfire.

Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi tweeted that Siddiqui’s killing by Taliban is tragic, while stand-up comedian Varun Grover posted pictures by the photographer, calling the loss devstating.

The news of Reuters’ Danish Siddiqui being killed by Taliban forces is tragic.He was the chronicler of our times with searing images of reality that shook our conscience to the core.He leaves behind an extraordinary body of work&will forever be remembered for it. RIP. Condolences — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) July 16, 2021

Absolutely devastating news of Pulitzer winning @dansiddiqui's passing. One of the most powerful, most sensitive storytellers of our times. His photos defined, illuminated our contemporary world & its fractures. And a man full of humility and grace. A day of grief. pic.twitter.com/s8knLIhp9Q — वरुण 🇮🇳 (@varungrover) July 16, 2021

Journalist Rana Ayyub posted a picture of herself with Siddiqui and other colleagues and said that he was one of her first colleagues. Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra thanked Siddiqui for his work.

Danish Siddiqui. One of my first colleagues at work, friend, critic, mischief monger. One of the most dedicated journalists. Pursued his most passionate obsession, his love for the camera, capturing the truth however dangerous. You left too soon bhai @PoulomiMSaha pic.twitter.com/TvDgE0eC7J — Rana Ayyub (@RanaAyyub) July 16, 2021

In times where our stimulations rely more on visuals, to present images that stick to our minds was something he did with Empathy, Grace & Beauty.

Thank you Danish Siddiqui for making our times reflect in your images that shall live on forever. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/WUDPwkCzQ3 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) July 16, 2021

Union Minister Anurag Thakur also paid tributes to the photojournalist, adding that he leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. Meanwhile, MLA from Gujarat's Vadgam Jignesh Mevani said that the photojournalist showed us the "mirror from Delhi pogrom to the Covid tragedy".

Danish Siddiqui leaves behind an extraordinary body of work. He won the Pulitzer Prize for Photography and was embedded with the Afghan Forces in Kandahar. Sharing one of his pictures below. Sincere condolences. RIP https://t.co/xGhjJbsoCQ pic.twitter.com/9V7czR5DtB — Anurag Thakur (@ianuragthakur) July 16, 2021

Devastating to hear about Danish Siddiqui's killing in Afghanistan!

He showed the mirror to us -- be it in the Delhi 2020 pogrom or India's Covid tragedy. My heartfelt condolences to his family in these extremely difficult times.

Rest in power, Danish. pic.twitter.com/3zAAs3BLcF — Jignesh Mevani (@jigneshmevani80) July 16, 2021

Calling Siddiqui "best, bravest and a hero of journalism", senior journalist Shekhar Gupta also paid tributes to the photojournalist.

Just when I had written a tweet in admiration of this true journalism of courage that the terrible news arrived. Rest in Peace, kid brother Danish Siddiqui, the best and the bravest, a true hero of journalism. https://t.co/3j4vSDCtpQ — Shekhar Gupta (@ShekharGupta) July 16, 2021

Siddiqui was the head of the multimedia team of Reuters in India. He had a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. The photojournalist had studied Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at JMI in 2007.