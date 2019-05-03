PTET admit card 2019: Admit cards for Rajasthan BA BEd, BSc BEd examinations released at ptet2019.org; here are steps to download it

PTET admit card 2019 | The Government Dungar College, Rajasthan has released the admit card for the pre-teacher education test (PTET) 2019 for the four-year BA BEd or BSc BEd 2019 programmes. Candidates who had registered for the PTET 2019 exam can download their admit cards from the official website ptet2019.org.

Admit cards are a must for candidates who have registered for the PTET 2019. The Rajasthan PTET entrance exam will be held on 12 May, 2019. In order to clear the exam, candidates from the general category will need to secure 50 percent marks and those hailing from the reserved categories need a minimum of 45 percent.

Steps to download the Rajasthan PTET admit card 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ptet2019.org

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Your admit card will appear, download it for future reference

Candidates should take at least two printouts of the admit card and carry one along with them to the exam hall. No hard copy of the 2019 Rajasthan PTET admit card will be sent to the candidates. The PTET admit card 2019 will be made available to only those candidates who had registered before 6 April, 2019.

