PTET 2019 Result declared: Rajasthan pre-teacher education test results declared, check scores on ptet2019.net

PTET 2019 Result Declared | The Government Dungar College, Bikaner (Rajasthan) announced the result of Pre-Teacher Education Test (PTET) today (30 May). Candidates who are waiting for the results can check their scores on official websites ptet2019.net.

The PTET 2019 exam was conducted on 12 May. To qualify in the exam, candidates will have to score at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. Candidates who belong to the reserved category from Rajasthan have a relaxation of five percent, that is they must secure 45 percent to pass the PTET 2019.

Candidates can download their results by following these steps:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Rajasthan PET: ptet2019.net.

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link ' Download PTET 2019 result'

Step 3: A new page will open where candidates will have to log in to the account by using the registration number.

Step 4: Your PTET 2019 result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Check the result and download the page for future use.

According to Indian Express, Rajasthan PTET 2019 is accepted by various colleges and universities for admission to B.Ed programmes. For Pre BA BEd / B.Sc BEd 2019, the PTET result 2019 will be used for admission to 4-year integrated B.Ed programmes as the name suggests.