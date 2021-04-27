India

PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 Junior Engineer, Clerk and other posts on pstcl.org

The application fee for all categories except EWS, SC, and PwD is Rs 1,416 plus bank charges

FP Trending April 27, 2021 13:13:16 IST
PSTCL Recruitment 2021: Apply for 490 Junior Engineer, Clerk and other posts on pstcl.org

Representational image. Wikimedia Commons

The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has opened the application window to fill up 490 vacancies for Assistant Engineer, Clerk, Junior Engineer and various other posts. The recruitment notification was released on 25 April and candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website - pstcl.org.

This recruitment drive is an initiative under Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar. The registration process started yesterday, 26 April, as per the official notice. The last date to fill the application form is 17 May and candidates can submit the fee till 19 May. Meanwhile, the exam date is yet to be announced.

Eligibility criteria:

- Interested candidates must have a required degree from a recognised institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks
- The age of candidates should be between 18 years to 37 years
- As an advantage, the age relaxation will be admissible to applicants from Punjab Domicile only.

The application fee for all categories except EWS, SC, and PwD is Rs 1,416 plus bank charges. Meanwhile, candidates from the reserved category will receive a concession.

It is advisable for all candidates to check the official notification before applying for any post. Applicants should also keep a check on the website for more updates or information related to the recruitment.

Here’s the direct link to fill the online application form

Updated Date: April 27, 2021 13:13:16 IST

TAGS:

also read

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: Application for 8,393 pre-primary teacher begins 1 Dec at educationrecruitmentboard.com
India

Punjab Teacher Recruitment 2020: Application for 8,393 pre-primary teacher begins 1 Dec at educationrecruitmentboard.com

The last date to apply for Punjab Pre-Primary Teacher Recruitment 2020 is 21 December

Punjab Cabinet approves closure of Bathinda and Ropar power units, to ensure no job loss happens
India

Punjab Cabinet approves closure of Bathinda and Ropar power units, to ensure no job loss happens

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday approved the closure of the inefficient power units in Bathinda and Ropar with effect from 1 January, 2018, without any job losses.