The Punjab State Transmission Corporation Limited (PSTCL) has opened the application window to fill up 490 vacancies for Assistant Engineer, Clerk, Junior Engineer and various other posts. The recruitment notification was released on 25 April and candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website - pstcl.org.

This recruitment drive is an initiative under Punjab Ghar Ghar Rozgar. The registration process started yesterday, 26 April, as per the official notice. The last date to fill the application form is 17 May and candidates can submit the fee till 19 May. Meanwhile, the exam date is yet to be announced.

Eligibility criteria:

- Interested candidates must have a required degree from a recognised institute with a minimum of 60 percent marks

- The age of candidates should be between 18 years to 37 years

- As an advantage, the age relaxation will be admissible to applicants from Punjab Domicile only.

The application fee for all categories except EWS, SC, and PwD is Rs 1,416 plus bank charges. Meanwhile, candidates from the reserved category will receive a concession.

It is advisable for all candidates to check the official notification before applying for any post. Applicants should also keep a check on the website for more updates or information related to the recruitment.

Here’s the direct link to fill the online application form