PSSSB school librarian recruitment 2021: Apply for 750 posts at psssb.punjab.gov.in from 5 April

The notification for the recruitment of school librarians has been released by the Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) on Friday, 2 April.

The registration process for the recruitment of 750 school librarians will start from Monday, 5 April. As many as 242 of the total vacancies are reserved for women candidates, according to the official notification.

Aspirants can follow these steps to apply once the registration process begins:

Step 1: Visit the website https://sssb.punjab.gov.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, you will find the option to apply for the ‘PSSSB School Librarian 2021’. Click on it.

Step 3: For registration, enter the required details and upload the documents, if required.

Step 4: Pay the application fees.

Step 5: Download the PSSSB School Librarian 2021 application form

Step 6: Take a print out of the form and keep it safely for future reference

The application fee for the general category candidates applying for the recruitment is Rs 1,000. Aspirants from the EWS category will be paying Rs 250. For those who belong to the physically handicapped category, the fee is Rs 500. Lastly, ex-servicemen and their dependents will have to submit Rs 200.

The recruitment process is going to end on 26 April at 5 pm. The last date for paying the application fee is 29 April.

To qualify, candidates should have passed the 10+2 exam from a recognized institution. Also, they must have completed a two-year diploma course from an institution.