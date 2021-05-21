The last date to apply is 18 June

The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment for the posts of Excise and Taxation Inspector, Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, and Block Level Extension Officer. In total there are 168 vacancies. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website. The last date to apply is 18 June. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the Government of Punjab.

Vacancy Details:

Senior Industrial Promotion Officer - 56 posts

Block Level Extension Officer - 61 posts

Excise and Taxation Inspector - 51 posts

Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:

- Visit the website

- On the homepage, under the ‘Current News’ section, click on the link related to the recruitment

- A new page will open. Register yourself after reading all the instructions carefully

- After registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form

- Upload all the required documents and pay the fee online

- Verify all the information in the form and submit it

- Save a copy. Take a print-out of the filled-in form

Here’s the direct link to apply

Essential educational qualifications:

For Senior Industrial Promotion Officer: Graduation from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate

For Block Level Extension Officer - The candidate should have studied the Punjabi subject at the matriculation level

For Excise and Taxation Inspector – Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. A candidate should have at least 120 hours of working experience in the use of personal computers or Information Technology. He/She should have passed a computer information technology course equivalent to O level certificate of DOEACC of the Government of India.