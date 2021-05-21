PSSSB Recruitment 2021: Applications invited for 168 posts; apply at sssb.punjab.gov.in
The last date to apply is 18 June
The Punjab Subordinate Service Selection Board (PSSSB) has invited applications for the recruitment for the posts of Excise and Taxation Inspector, Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, and Block Level Extension Officer. In total there are 168 vacancies. Those who wish to apply can do it by visiting the official website. The last date to apply is 18 June. The announcement was made by the official Twitter handle of the Government of Punjab.
Subordinate Services Selection Board has issued advertisement to fill 168 vacancies of Excise and Taxation Inspector, Senior Industrial Promotion Officer, and Block Level Extension Officer. Last date to apply is June 15, 2021.
More details at:https://t.co/zkloR90MFr
— Government of Punjab (@PunjabGovtIndia) May 20, 2021
Vacancy Details:
Senior Industrial Promotion Officer - 56 posts
Block Level Extension Officer - 61 posts
Excise and Taxation Inspector - 51 posts
Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply:
- On the homepage, under the ‘Current News’ section, click on the link related to the recruitment
- A new page will open. Register yourself after reading all the instructions carefully
- After registration, log in using credentials and fill the application form
- Upload all the required documents and pay the fee online
- Verify all the information in the form and submit it
- Save a copy. Take a print-out of the filled-in form
Here’s the direct link to apply
Essential educational qualifications:
For Senior Industrial Promotion Officer: Graduation from a recognised university with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate
For Block Level Extension Officer - The candidate should have studied the Punjabi subject at the matriculation level
For Excise and Taxation Inspector – Graduate in any discipline from a recognised university or institution. A candidate should have at least 120 hours of working experience in the use of personal computers or Information Technology. He/She should have passed a computer information technology course equivalent to O level certificate of DOEACC of the Government of India.
also read
SSSB Punjab Recruitment 2021: Apply for 120 Technical Assistant posts at sssb.punjab.gov.in
The application process will begin tomorrow, 28 April, and the last date for submission is 20 May
PSSSB releases notification for Legal Clerk (Group C) posts; apply on sssb.punjab.gov.in
Candidates can apply from 12 April to 5 pm on 10 May. The last date for submission of the fee is 13 May
PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Applications for 160 posts open at sssb.punjab.gov.in; check eligibility, selection process here
Application fees can be paid till 13 May by the candidates. Successful applicants will be called for a written test following which they will apply for advertised posts