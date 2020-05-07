PSSSB Food Security Officer Recruitment 2020 exam result announced; visit punjabsssb.gov.in to know your score

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has declared the results of the written examination conducted for Food Safety Officer (FSO) recruitment 2020. The result was released on PSSSB official website - punjabsssb.gov.in.

The result has been released in a PDF format that mentions the roll number, registration number, name, father's name, category, date of birth and marks obtained by the candidates in the FSO recruitment 2020 exam.

The FSO recruitment 2020 written examination was conducted on 15 March. Candidates who have appeared for the PSSB FSO recruitment 2020 exam can check their result by clicking on this link.

According to a report by The Pioneer, PSSSB chairman Raman Bahal said that the process of recruitment of Food Safety Officers would be completed soon by holding counselling of candidates. He said that the board will begin the process as soon as travel restrictions are lifted and normalcy returns after the COVID-19 lockdown.

As per a report by Hindustan Times, PSSSB had imposed tough measures during the FSO recruitment 2020 exam so that the candidates do not resort to unfair means.

Around 5,118 candidates had applied for 25 posts. The exams were conducted at five centres in Chandigarh.

How to check PSSSB FSO recruitment 2020 exam result

Step 1: Go to the official website - punjabsssb.gov.in

Step 2: On the left side of the homepage, under the current news heading, click on the link that reads - "Result of written exam dated 15/03/2020 conducted for the post of Food Safety Officer"

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page. On the right side of the page, click on "Result of Food Safety Officer"

Step 4: A PDF will open. You can look for your name on it.

