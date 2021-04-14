PSSSB Clerk Recruitment 2021: Applications for 160 posts open at sssb.punjab.gov.in; check eligibility, selection process here

Application fees can be paid till 13 May by the candidates. Successful applicants will be called for a written test following which they will apply for advertised posts

The Subordinate Service Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) has opened applications for candidates to apply for Clerk (Legal) posts. The interested applicants can apply by visiting the official website: sssb.punjab.gov.in.

The last date to apply for the posts is 10 May. This recruitment drive will fill up 160 posts.

Application fees can be paid till 13 May by the candidates. Successful applicants will be called for a written test following which they will apply for advertised posts. Before applying, candidates should ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria.

Eligibility Criteria:

- Interested applicants who want to apply for the post should have a graduate degree in Law.

- Candidates should qualify a competitive test held by the recruiting authority and clear a test in Punjabi and English typing to be held by the recruiting authority at the speed of 30 words per minute or at such speed as may be specified by the Punjab government and other conditions applicable as per the Punjab Civil Services.

- Candidates should be between the ages of 18 and 37.

Selection Process:

The selection will be done on the basis of an objective type written test. A minimum of 40 percent marks is mandatory in order to qualify for the test.

Application Fees:

The application fees for general category applicants are Rs 1,000. SC, BC, and EWS candidates will have to submit Rs 250 while the fee for handicapped, ex-service self and dependent aspirants is Rs. 500 and 200, respectively.