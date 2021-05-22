The registration process for Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd's recruitment drive will begin from 31 May on the official website pspcl.in. The last date to apply is 20 June

The Punjab State Power Corporation Ltd (PSPCL) has invited applications for the posts of Revenue Accountant (RE), Clerk (CLK) (non-technical), Junior Engineer (JE) (electrical), Assistant Lineman (ALM), and Assistant Sub Station Attendant (ASSA) (technical). The registration process for this recruitment drive will begin from 31 May on the official website pspcl.in. The last date to apply is 20 June while the fees can be submitted till 2 July.

Vacancies:

Revenue Accountant -18

Clerk – 549

Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 75

Assistant Lineman – 1700

Assistant Sub Station Attendant (Technical) – 290

Total vacancies – 2632

Once the process begins, Aspirants can follow these simple steps to apply for the posts:

- Go to https://pspcl.in/ on 31 May

- On the homepage, click on the online application link

- Fill in all the required information

- Upload scanned documents

- Pay the fee online

- Submit the form

Selection process:

There will be one online examination for RA, ALM, and ASSA. For all other posts, the examination is divided into the following phases:

Phase 1: Preliminary Examination

It will be an objective test for 100 marks. Those who qualify for this exam can proceed to Phase 2 of the examination.

Phase 2- Mains Examination

The number of candidates selected for the mains paper will be four times the number of vacancies in each category.

Qualifying marks:

For general category candidates, a minimum of 45 percent marks should be attained in both phases of the examination. For reserved category candidates, the cut-off is 35 percent.

After the release of the merit list, shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. They will have to appear in person to get their documents verified. After the successful verification, offer letters will be released.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the official website, pspcl.in, regarding further updates about exam dates, etc.