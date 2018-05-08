PSEB Result 2018: Punjab Board Class 10 grades, merit list announced; check it at pseb.ac.in

The results for Class 10 or Matric examination has been released by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB). Aspirants can check their grades on the board's official website pseb.ac.in.

Students must take note that the board will upload the marks for the same on Wednesday. Students might also face issues as the website might hang due to too much traffic, but refreshing the page a few times should allow access to the site.

According to The Indian Express, 40 percent of the students who had appeared for the Class 10 exams failed, while 18 percent failed in one subject. These students will be required to appear for the compartment exams. The report adds that Nearly 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams this year.

Here is how students can check their results:

- Visit Punjab School Education Board's website pseb.ac.in

- Click on the 'Results' section in the menu bar of the site

- Enter your details in the "Info About: Matriculation Examination Result March 2018" section of the page

- Press 'Go' after adding your name, roll number, email id, mobile number and code to be directed to the page with the results

- Take a printout of the results for future reference

India Today reports that Gurpreet Singh from Ludhiana bagged the first position with 98 percent marks. The report adds that there has been a slight improvement of 2 percent in the Punjab Board Results 2018, with 59.57 percent students passing the exams.

According to NDTV, a total of 3,68,295 students had appeared for the exam out of which 2,19,034 cleared it. This year 1,04,828 girls have cleared the exam while the number of boys who passed the exam is 1,04,126.

According to the Hindustan Times, the announcement of the results for PSEB Class 10 and Class 12 examinations had been delayed due to retests. The report adds that the process of re-evaluation of the PSEB Class 10 answer sheets is likely to start soon. Aspirants can apply on the official website for the process until 11 May for a fee of Rs 500 per subject.