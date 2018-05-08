You are here:
PSEB Punjab Board Class 12 Vocational Result 2018 announced; check your score at pseb.ac.in

India FP Staff May 08, 2018 18:15:44 IST

The result of Punjab board Class 12 Vocational stream examination was declared on Tuesday, according to media reports. All the candidates who had appeared for the examinations can check the results through the official website, pseb.ac.in.

Representational image. PTI

Around 65.51 percent students cleared the examination successfully. The pass percentage in General English is 84.32 percent, according to DNA.

The board has already begun the facilitation of the application process for re-evaluation of the answer sheets of the students who appeared for the exam, the report added.

Meanwhile, according to a report in Hindustan Times, the Punjab board will declare results of the Class 10th Board exam on its official website on 9 May.

Here are the steps to check the results:

1) Go to the official website, pseb.ac.in
2) Click on the tab, 'View Results
3) Click on to, 'Senior Secondary (10+2) Vocational Exam Result March 2018'
4) Enter your roll number and name
5) Your result will be displayed on the screen. Take a printout for future use.


