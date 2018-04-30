PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018 to be announced today; check on pseb.ac.in

The PSEB Class 10 Result 2018 will be announced by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on its official website pseb.ac.in. PSEB conducted the examination in March of this year. The exams, also referred to sometimes as matriculation exam, was conducted by the state education board from 12 to 31 March 2018, News18 said.

The Punjab School Education Board PSEB Result 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Exam result 2018 and PSEB Class 10 result 2018 will also be available on examresults.net, the report added.

According to DNA, in 2018 over 4.5 lakh students have appeared for the PSEB class 10 examination. Although the results for PSEB Class 10 2017 were declared by 22 May, this year the results are expected to be declared early.

The Punjab School Education Board announced the results for the Class 12 board exams also known as intermediate exams on 23 April.

Here's are the steps on how to check results for JEE Main 2018:

- Go to the official website www.pseb.ac.in or examresults.net

- Find the button which says "PSEB Class 10 Results 2018" or "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018"

- Click on the link "PSEB Class 10 Matriculation Result 2018" and fill in your details including your Roll Number and any other requisite details.

- Click submit

- Download the result and take a printout of the result for future reference.