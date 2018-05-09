PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 Result 2018 declared today: Check your grades at pseb.ac.in

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the PSEB Class 10th exam results for 2018 today, 9 May, on its official website www.pseb.ac.in. PSEB chairman, Dr Tejinder Kaur Dhaliwal, had held a press conference earlier to inform that while the board will release the result on its official website on 9 May, it will announce the merit list of toppers the previous day.

PSEB Class 10th results 2018: Where to check results

Once the result is out, candidates can check it on the official website pseb.ac.in. If candidates are unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, they can also check the same at examresults.net or indiaresults.com. On these websites, they need to click on the result link and feed in details of roll number to access the result. Once the result is out, they should take a print for future reference.

Steps to follow PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Result 2018:

Step 1: Click on the official website of PSEB www.pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Look for the desired board button that says PSEB Class 10th Results 2018 or PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Result 2018

Step 3: Click on the link PSEB Class 10th Matriculation Result 2018 and fill in your details, including Roll Number and any other requisite details.

Step 4: Students can download the result and take a printout of Punjab Board Education Result 2018

PSEB Class 10th results 2018: How to check results on Google Play

Board examination results for 2018 can be checked on smartphones through Google Play as well. One needs to search for board exams 2018 and a series of apps will be shown. Select the one with the best ratings and reviews and one can see one's results by entering registration number in the apps.

PSEB's results delayed this year

There have been rumours of the announcement of results for over a week. Official websites often crashed as several students tried to gain access in anticipation of their marksheets.

Last year, the Punjab board exam result for Class 10th students was released on 22 May, 2017. Almost 3.3 lakh students had appeared for the board exam in 2017 out of which 1.9 lakh students qualified. The overall pass percentage last year was 57.50.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.