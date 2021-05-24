students who are not satisfied with their scores can appear for theory examination once the COVID-19 situation is under control

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) class 5 results are out. Yograj Sharma, chairman of the board, announced the results via a virtual press conference today (Monday, 24 May).

The grades will also be uploaded on www.pseb.ac.in and http://punjab.indiaresults.com/pseb/default.htm tomorrow after 9:00 am. Once posted online, students will be able to check their scorecards. All they need to do is enter their roll number.

A total of 3,14,472 students have appeared for the examination. Out of which 3,13,712 have cleared it. This year, girls have performed better than boys with 99.80 passing percentage. The pass percentage for boys stands at 99.73 percent, reported Hindustan Times. The total passing percentage for the academic year is 99.76 percent.

With 99.95 percent, Taran Taran has topped the exams district wise followed by Pathankot that scored 99.94 percent, the report added.

Yograj further said that students from rural schools have performed well in comparison to urban schools. Of 2,29,152 candidates, 2,28,617 have cleared the exams with flying colours. The pass percentage among the rural schools is 99.77 percent, reported News18.

Below are steps on how to check PSEB Class 5 result 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘Results’ menu which is on the (top bar) it will open to a new page

Step 3: As a new page opens, click on the link ‘PSEB 5th class result 2021’

Step 4: Students then need to enter the roll number or name

Step 5: Then finally, click on the ‘Find Results’ button to submit

Step 6: Within seconds, the result will be displayed on the screen

Step 7: Take a printout for future use or reference (if required)

Candidates can also check their result via SMS service.

Type PB05 space and send it to 56767650

