The result of the Class 5 exams will be declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) soon. The board will be declaring the results on Monday, 24 May, as reported by The Times of India.

The results will be announced via Zoom video conference call by the chairman of PSEB at 2:30 pm.

The result of Class 5 exams will be available on the official website http://www.pseb.ac.in/. Once the result link gets activated, students or their guardians can check the scorecards on the site.

Here are the steps that students can follow to check their results on 24 May:

Step 1: Visit the official website http://www.pseb.ac.in/

Step 2: On the homepage, find the link for PSEB class 5 exam result. Click on this

Step 3: Enter roll number/registration number to access the result

Step 4: Download the scorecard

Step 5: Take a printout and keep it safely for future reference

The Class 5 exams were held for five subjects namely English, Punjabi, Hindi, Maths, and Environment Education. Students gave these exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently, the board also announced the results of classes 8 and 10. The pass percentage this year is 99.93 percent for PSEB Class 10. For Class 8, the pass percentage is 99.87 percent. As many as 3,21,161 students out of 3,21,384 have qualified for the Class 10 exams.