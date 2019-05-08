PSEB Class 10 Result 2019 Declared: Neha Verma tops Punjab 10th board exams with 99.54%, three students first in sports category

PSEB Class 10 results 2019 Declared | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 10 board results today. Neha Verma of Teja Singh Samundri Senior Secondary School in Ludhiana topped the PSEB Class 10 exams 99.54 percent.

Nandini Mahajan of Bal Vidya Mandir school, Nangal, Ritika of BMC School in Ludhiana and Neeraj Yadav of TSSSS, Ludhiana topped the PSEB Class 10 exams in the sports category.

Student can check their scores on the official website: pseb.ac.in. They can also check alternative websites examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their results.

In 2018, Gurpreet Singh of Shri Harikrishna Sahib Senior Secondary School in Punjab's Ludhiana topped the PSEB Class 10 board exam. He scored 637 marks, or 98 percent. Shriya, a student of Bal Vidya Mandir High School in Punjab's Gurdaspur had topped in the sports quota with 641 marks.

PSEB held the Class 10 exams from 15 March to 2 April this year. Students will have to collect their original marksheet from their school as they will have to provide this original marksheet and passing certificate to apply for further courses.

Steps check PSEB Class 10 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference

Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, out of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.

