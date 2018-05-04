PSEB Class 10 result 2018 to be declared next week: When and where to check Punjab Board result

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is expected to announce the Class 10 results on its official website pseb.ac.in in the coming week, reports said.

The results which have been postponed many times over the last few days, could be declared on Friday, News18 said. However, there was no official confirmation.

Earlier, Zee News had reported that the results could be declared on Thursday at around 10 am. There have been rumours of the announcement of results for over a week, the report noted. Official websites often crashed as several students tried to gain access in anticipation of their mark sheets.

The declaration of results of the PSEB Class 10 results have been delayed this year as the board held a re-test of some subjects, the report added.

The examination for Class 10 was conducted from 12 to 31 March from 10 am to 1.15 pm. Almost 4.6 lakh students have appeared for the exams in 2018, News18 said.

PSEB Class 10 results 2018: Where to check results

Once the result is out, candidates can check it on the official website pseb.ac.in. If candidates are unable to open the website due to heavy traffic, they can also check the same at examresults.net or indiaresults.com. On these websites, they need to click on the result link and feed in details of roll number to access the result. Once the result is out, they should take a print for future reference.

PSEB Class 10 results 2018: How to check results on Google Play

Board examination results for 2018 can be checked on Google play and smartphones. All one needs to do is search for board exams 2018 and a series of apps will be shown. Select the one with the best ratings and reviews and you can always see your result by entering your registration number on these apps.

PSEB's first-time marks moderation system

The Board recently declared the result of Class 12 exams on 23 April. According to The Indian Express, this year for the first time the board had abolished the “marks moderation system”. The system allowed teachers to give grace marks to students to improve their final score thus resulting in a higher pass percentage.

As has been observed over the course of the past few weeks, the dates and times of result announcements have been frequently changed around. The information above has not been independently verified by Firstpost. However, this article will continue to be updated to reflect official updates as and when they come in.