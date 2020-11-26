PSEB 2021: Punjab board releases Class 10, 12 exam registration dates; all you need to know

The last date to pay the board exam registration fee is 10 Dec. Students will have the provision to pay the fee till 22 Jan, 2021, but with a late fee of Rs 2,000

PSEB 2021: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has released the registration dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams on its official website. These dates will be applicable for both regular and open schools for the exams that are going to be held in March next year.

According to the official notification released at pseb.ac.in, the last date to pay the board exam registration fee is 10 December, 2020. Students will have the provision to pay the fee till 22 January, 2021, but with a late fee of Rs 2,000.

Reports said that the students set to appear in the PSEB Class 10 board exams will have to submit a fee of Rs 800. This is not all as for each practical subject they will have to pay Rs 100 extra and the rate is Rs 350 for every additional subject.

In the case of PSEB Class 12 board exams, candidates will have to give a base fee of Rs 1,200. Here Rs 150 will be charged extra for every practical subject and Rs 350 extra for every additional subject. The report added that detailed information regarding the exam form and fees submission will be published on the school login portal soon.

According to reports, no examination fees will be charged in open schools. This is because the exam fee is included in the admission fee. The report cited a notice issued by the PSEB to further state that it is mandatory to submit examination forms of open schools at the regional office or main office.

The school principals have a window till 31 January, 2021 to correct the application forms at their level. However, Rs 200 per correction will be charged till February 26, 2021. All the examination fees need to be submitted by bank challans only and within the last date.