PSEB 12th results declared: Students register overall pass percentage of 86.41% for Punjab board Class 12 exams

PSEB Class 12 results Declared | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Class 12 board exam results today on official website pseb.ac.in. This year, the overall pass percentage stands at 86.41 percent.

Students can also check alternative websites like examresults.net and indiaresults.com for their scores.

In 2018, the total pass percentage of the Class 12 board exams was 65.97 percent and girls outperformed boys.

The PSEB conducted the Class 12 Examination from 1 March to 1 April.

Last year, for the first time, the board had abolished the "marks moderation system" which allowed for grace marks to be allotted to students in order to improve their final score.

How to check PSEB Class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website:pseb.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results card for future reference

The Higher Secondary Education certificate, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres, reports said.

Students need at least 35 percent in all and individual subjects to qualify as having passed the exam.

About Punjab School Education Board:

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

