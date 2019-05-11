PSEB 12th exam results declared: Muskan Soni tops in science with 98.89%; Sarbjot Singh Bansal first in commerce stream with 98.89%

PSEB Class 12 results Declared | The Class 12 board exam results were declared by the Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) today on official website pseb.ac.in. The first rank was jointly shared by three students. Sarvjot Singh Khalsa from Ludhiana, Aman from Muktsar, and Muskaan Kaur from Nakodar in Jalandhar. All three students scored 445 out of 450 and secured 98.99 percent marks.

Sarbjot Singh Bansal from Ludhiana has topped in commerce with 98.89 marks. While Muskan Soni is declared as science stream topper with 98.89 percent, Aman from Fatehgarh Sahib has topped in humanities with 98.89 percent

Loveleen Verma from Ludhiana stood second with 98.67 percent. The third rank was secured by two students, Nazia Kamboj from Fazilka and Muskan from Ludhiana; both scored 443 out of 450 and a 98.44 percent

In 2018, Puja Joshi from Ludhiana topped the exam by scoring 98 percent while Vivek Rajput secured the second rank with 97.55 percent. Joshi belonged to the humanities (or Arts) stream, and Rajput was part of the science stream. Jasnoor Kaur of Muktsar from the commerce stream came in third with 97.33 percent.

Students can check examresults.net and indiaresults.com.

How to check PSEB Class 12 board exam results:

Step 1: Go to the official website: pseb.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'results' tab

Step 3: Enter the required details

Step 4: Download the results card for future reference

The Higher Secondary Education certificate, or Class 12 exam, is the last 'school-leaving' exam before students can apply for admission to graduate programmes across the country. The PSEB Class 12 board exams are conducted in several examination centres, reports said.

Students need at least 35 percent in all and individual subjects to qualify as having passed the exam.

About Punjab School Education Board:

Punjab School Education Board, or PSEB is the state board of education and all the schools in Punjab are affiliated to the education board.

