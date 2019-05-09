PSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared: Punjab board announces Class 10 merit list, releases results on pseb.ac.in

PSEB 10th Result 2019 Declared | The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) declared the Punjab board Class 10 result on Wednesday, 8 May. While the merit list was announced around noon, the results were made available on the official website pseb.ac.in around 3 pm.

Students registered a near 30 percent jump in the pass percentage to 85.8 percent from around 57 percent in 2018.

The Class 10 exams conducted by PSEB began from 15 March to 2 April. Students are advised to keep their documents — hall ticket/admit card — ready for details like their roll numbers to check their results.

How to check PSEB Class 10 exam results:

Step 1: Log on to official website of the Punjab School Education Board

Step 2: Click on the link saying 'Punjab Class 10 board exam result 2019'

Step 3: Enter hall ticket details to log in

Step 4: Click on the 'submit' button to view scores

Step 5: Take a printout of the result for future reference

Students who appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exam will be required to collect the original marksheet from their school. They will also be required to provide the original marksheet and passing certificate for applications in other courses.

Students can also check any result-related information on the official website or on alternative websites like examsresult.net or indiaresults.in.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of PSEB Class 10 students was at 59.47 percent. Around 3 lakh students sat for the exam in 2018, out of which around 2 lakh students were eligible for the exam. Students will need at least 35 percent of the marks in each subject to pass the exams.

