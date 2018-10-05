PS Narasimha resigns as Additional Solicitor General citing personal reasons; asks govt to relieve him from duty from 15 December

New Delhi: Additional Solicitor-General PS Narasimha has tendered his resignation citing personal reasons.

He has asked the government to relieve him of his responsibilities from 15 December when the Supreme Court goes for a winter break.

Narasimha had recently lost his father and he often goes to Hyderabad to tend to his ailing mother. Sources close to him said he decided to quit as the government's work in the top court should not suffer.

They said it is now up to the government to decide on the resignation.

Recently, Sandeep Sethi had stepped down as additional solicitor general.

From 11 additional solicitors general during the UPA-II rule, the strength of the law officers have dipped to six.