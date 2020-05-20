You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Protests in UP over buses for migrants: State Congress chief gets interim bail till 16 July, asked to furnish personal bond of Rs 20,000

India Asian News International May 20, 2020 23:48:39 IST

Agra: Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu was on Wednesday granted interim bail till 16 July by an Agra court in connection with the protest by the party leaders over the issue of movement of buses arranged by Congress for migrant labourers.

The court granted bail to Lallu, Vivek Bansal and Pradeep Mathur and asked them to file a personal bail bond of Rs 20,000 each.

Protests in UP over buses for migrants: State Congress chief gets interim bail till 16 July, asked to furnish personal bond of Rs 20,000

File image of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. ANI

They were arrested in connection with a case registered under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant Sections of the Epidemic Act in the Fatehpur Sikri Police station.

Earlier, an FIR was also registered against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's personal secretary Sandeep Singh and party's Uttar Pradesh chief Lallu in Hazratganj Police station of Lucknow on Tuesday.

The Uttar Pradesh Congress chief was dragged and removed by the police from the Agra-Rajasthan border in Uncha Nangla area where he had staged a sit-in protest demanding that buses his party had arranged to ferry back migrants to their homes, be allowed to enter Uttar Pradesh.

Updated Date: May 20, 2020 23:48:39 IST



Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Also See

Advertisement

Advertisement




John Bayne's Keynote Session At Tech2 Innovate



Top Stories


Advertisement


Cricket Scores

CORONAVIRUS

COVID-19 Information Centre

  • 24 hrs. helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075

COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Moderna vaccine initial test results hailed in media, but experts are skeptical

  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

  • Total Confirmed

  • Cured/Discharged

  • Total DEATHS

*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Updated: May 20 (08 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres