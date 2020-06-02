You are here:
Protests in Agartala as crimes against women spike during lockdown; 43 cases, including murder, reported till now

India Asian News International Jun 02, 2020 16:21:20 IST

Agartala: Activists of Ganatantrik Nari Samiti staged a protest against the alleged increase in incidents of atrocities against women in the state during the lockdown, in Agartala's Paradise Chowmuhani on Monday.

Former MP Jharna Das Baidya said, "Since 24 March, when the lockdown was imposed, as per reports published in various newspapers, 43 incidents of atrocities against women including murder, rape and domestic violence have taken place across the state. Through our protests here we want to send a message to the Home Minister of the state that police should be more proactive and take prompt action."

She also added that they did not get any permission for the protest but it was just a 15-minute peaceful demonstration and that police had tried to forcefully arrest them. During the scuffle, a protester had also fainted.

The former MP added that she had a telephonic conversation with the Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, also the home minister, and he has assured to attend to their deputation.

Updated Date: Jun 02, 2020 16:21:20 IST



