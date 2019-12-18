Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act: Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengaluru till 21 Dec, in Manguluru till 20 Dec

Bengaluru: Prohibitory orders have been clamped in Bengaluru and Mangaluru in the backdrop of the protests against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

The orders in Bengaluru would be in force for three days starting from 6 am on Thursday morning to December 21 midnight. The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Friday midnight, the commissioners of police of the two cities said in their separate orders.

No one will be allowed to carry out protests, demonstrations, burst crackers or display weapons, the orders said.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao told reporters that none should organise protests in the city from 6 am tomorrow to midnight of 21 December. Anyone violating the orders will be dealt with an iron hand, he said.

"There will however be no restrictions on schools, colleges, malls, markets, bus services, metro rail, autorickshaws and cab aggregators."

Rao said the orders were imposed as many violent incidents had taken place during protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act in various parts of the country, where public property was damaged.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.