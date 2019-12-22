As anti-CAA protests continue, civil society groups compile lists of lawyers willing to offer legal aid to demonstrators

As large-scale protests continue across the country against the recently-promulgated Citizenship Amendment Act, many lawyers have offered pro bono services to the demonstrators. In many states, the police have detained large numbers of people, while in Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Karnataka, there have been allegations of deaths due to police firing.

Among organisations which have offered free legal support to anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protesters is the Indian Civil Liberties Union. The organisation has published a list of lawyers whom people can contact if they need any legal help.

Similarly, the Student Bar Association of the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru announced, "We stand with the protesters at Town Hall (the venue of the protests in Bengaluru earlier this week.) Students from NLS will be lending support to the protest in person."

Also, a website "We the people of India" has published a list of lawyers who can help protesters who have been detained, or have any other police action. The list includes lawyers from various cities in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Hyderabad and Bhopal.

As many as 879 people have been arrested while 5,000 were 'bound down' as a preventive measure in Uttar Pradesh, in the wake of the violent protests against Citizenship (Amendment) Act and proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC). "Adequate police arrangements have been made in all districts in the wake of protests. Police, Paramilitary, Rapid Action Force (RAF), PAC, Quick Reaction Team (QRTs) are patrolling the areas," said OP Singh, Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh.

"Till now, 879 people have been arrested under substantive offences while 5,000 persons who may instigate violence or vitiate atmosphere are bound down on the basis of suspicion," he added. "A total of 135 criminal cases have been registered against the miscreants. Fifteen people have died while 288 police personnel are injured," said the top cop.

Violence broke out on Saturday during demonstrations against the amended Citizenship Act in Uttar Pradesh as protesters indulged in arson and clashed with police in Kanpur and Rampur, leaving one person dead, while large-scale vandalism and disruption of rail and road traffic were witnessed in Bihar during a bandh called by the Opposition RJD.

At least 16 people have been killed in violence during anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh since Thursday.

With inputs from agencies

