Protesting sedition charge against peers, TM Krishna, Romila Thapar among 180 signees on open letter to PM Modi

Around 180 members of the art and culture community including TM Krishna, Jerry Pinto, Ranjit Hoskote, Romila Thapar, Mallika Sarabhai and Naseeruddin Shah wrote an open letter to Narendra Modi, condemning the sedition charges filed against the 49 signatories who had addressed a letter previously to the Prime Minister on 23 July this year, highlighting atrocities against Dalits and minorities in India.

Terming the charges as harassment, the 180 signatories endorsed the letter the 49 had written previously. “They wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister, expressing concern about mob lynching in our country. Can this be called an act of sedition? Or is harassment by misusing the courts a ploy to silence citizens’ voices?" the letter reads. "More of us will speak every day. Against mob lynching. Against the silencing of people’s voices. Against the misuse of courts to harass citizens,” the letter stated, as per a report by The Wire.

The entire text of the open letter is as follows:

An FIR has been lodged against forty-nine of our colleagues in the cultural community, simply because they performed their duty as respected members of civil society. They wrote an open letter to the Prime Minister, expressing concern about mob lynching in our country.

Can this be called an act of sedition? Or is harassment by misusing the courts a ploy to silence citizens’ voices?

All of us, as members of the Indian cultural community, as citizens of conscience, condemn such harassment. We do more: we endorse every word of the letter our colleagues wrote to the Prime Minister. This is why we share their letter here once again, and appeal to the cultural, academic and legal communities to do the same. This is why more of us will speak every day. Against mob lynching. Against the silencing of people’s voices. Against the misuse of courts to harass citizens.

A Mangai

Aarti Sethi

Abha Dev Habib

Abhishek Kaicker

Abhishek Majumdar

Achin Vanaik

Achyutanand Mishra

Ajitha GS

Akeel Bilgrami

Amit Bhaduri

Ammu Joseph

Amrita Pande

Anand Pradhan

Anand Teltumbde

Ananya Parikh

Ania Loomba

Anil Janvijay

Anitha Thampi

Anjali Monteiro

Arun Dev

Arundhati Dhuru

Arundhati Ghosh

Arunima Sehgal

Ashok Bhaumik

Ashok Vajpeyi

Ashutosh Kumar

Atamjit Singh

Ayesha Kidwai

B Rajeevan

Badri Raina

Bajrang Bihari

Bali singh

Balvant Kaur

Bharat Tiwari

Bhasha Singh

Bodhisatv

BRP Bhaskar

Chaman Lal

Chanchal Chauhan

Chandrakant Patil

Civic Chandran

CK Meena

Damodar Mauzo

Devaki Khanna

Devendra Choube

Dilip Borkar

EV Ramakrishnan

Faisal Khan

Gauhar Raza

Gayatri Spivak

Geeta Kapur

Geetanjali Shree

Girdhar Rathi

Gita Jayaraj

Githa Hariharan

Gyan Prakash

Hansda Sowvendra Shekhar

Harsh Mander

Hemlata Mahishwar

Himanjali Sankar

Hiralal Rajasthani

Ina Puri

Ira Bhaskar

J Devika

Javed Malick

Jawari Mal Parakh

Jeet Thayil

Jerry Pinto

Jyothi A

Jyoti Punwani

K Satchidanandan

K Srilata

Karthik Venkatesh

Kavery Nambisan

KG Sankara Pillai

KP Fabian

KP Jayasankar

KP Ramanunni

Krishnan Unni P

KS Parthasarathy

Kunal Sen

Leela Jacinto

MA Baby

Madhu Bhaduri

Madhusree Dutta

Mallika Sarabhai

Mangad Rathnakaran

Mangalesh Dabral

Manishi Jani

Maria Couto

Maya Rao

Merlin Moli

MMP Singh

Moinak Biswas

Moloyashree Hashmi

Moolchandra Gautam

MP Pratheesh

Mridula Garg

Mridula Koshy

MV Narayanan

Naina Dayal

Nancy Adajania

Nandita Narain

Naseeruddin Shah

Natasha Badhwar

Nayantara Sahgal

Neelan Premji

Neelima Sharma

Neeraj Malik

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay

Nilanjana Bhowmick

NP Chekkutty

NS Madhavan

Nupur Asher

Pamela Philipose

PK Parakkadavu

PK Pokker

PN Gopikrishnan

Poile Sengupta

Prabir Purkayastha

Pradeep Chakraverti

Pramod Ranjan

Purushottam Agrawal

Rahman Abbas

Rajan Gurukkal

Rajashri Dasgupta

Rajendra Chenni

Rajendra Sharma

Rajesh Joshi

Ranbir Kaleka

Ranjit Hoskote

Ravikant

Rekha Awasthi

Renu Ramanath

Ritu Menon

Romila Thapar

Ruchi Chaturvedi

Rukmini Bhaya Nair

S Raghunandana

Saba Dewan

Saba Hasan

Sabeena Gadihoke

Saleem Peeradina

Salil Chaturvedi

Salim Yusufji

Sandeep Pandey

Sandhya Taksale

Sanjeev Kumar

Saumya Chakrabarti

Savithri Rajeevan

SG Vasudev

Shafey Kidwai

Shamsul Islam

Shamya Dasgupta

Shantanu Ray Chaudhuri

Shashi Deshpande

Sherna Dastur

Shoma A Chatterjji

Siddharth

Sonia Jabbar

Sreyashi Dastidar

Subhasini Ali

Subhasis Bandyopadhyay

Subodh Varma

Sudeshna Sengupta

Sudhanva Deshpande

Sudhir Chandra

Sumangala Damodaran

Sunil P Elayidom

Svati Joshi

Syantani Chatterjee

Syeda Hameed

TM Krishna

Udaya Kumar

Vaasanthi Sundaram

Valay Singh

Venkitesh Ramakrishnan

Vibha Maurya

Vijay Prashad

Vijaya Venkataraman

Vishnu Nagar

Vivan Sundaram

Vivek Narayanan

Yousuf Saeed

Zoya Hasan

On 3 October, an FIR was filed in Muzaffarpur, Bihar against 49 artists including Anurag Kashyap, Aparna Sen, Ramchandra Guha etc among others. The petitioner, a local advocate named Sudhir Kumar Ojha, alleged that their letter, written on 23 July, "tarnished the image of the country and undermined the impressive performance of the Prime Minister" besides "supporting secessionist tendencies".

The open letter, as written by these 49 artists on 23 July, brought to the fore issues such as mob lynching of Dalits and minorities, increasing cases of hate crimes in the country, to the acts of violence in the name of religion. The letter also contained a plea to the Prime Minister for stringent actions against the perpetrators.

In a press conference soon after the letter was circulated on social media, Aparna Sen had said, "We are doing this because we love our country. We are raising our voices against the secular fabric of our country being ruined". She added, "No one has the right to brand any one of us (the signatories) as anti-nationals...One must not politicise this."