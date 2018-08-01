You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. India News

Protesting against Assam NRC draft, All-India Matua Mahasangha to organise rail roko in Kolkata's Sealdah section

India Press Trust of India Aug 01, 2018 11:52:30 IST

Kolkata: All-India Matua Mahasangha, an organisation of backward classes, today resorted to rail blockade at different railway stations in Eastern Railway's Sealdah section claiming that the complete draft of the NRC will leave many people homeless.

People outside an NRC Centre in Assam. File image. Reuters

People outside an NRC Centre in Assam. File image. Reuters

Protesting the exclusion of 40 lakh people from the complete draft of National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, the All India Matua Mahasangha blocked train movement at different stations during peak office hours. An Eastern Railway spokesperson said train movement in the Sealdah north section has been blocked by the agitators at different stations since 8.30 am, hampering services in Sealdah-Hasnabad, Sealdah-Naihati lines.

"Train movement has been affected by blockades owing to non-railway issue. We are requesting and trying to convince the agitators to lift the blockades," ER spokesperson RN Mahapatra said. Blockades were also reported at Thakurnagar, Sandalia, Palta and some other stations. The complete draft of the NRC in Assam was published on 30 July 30.


Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 11:52 AM

Also Watch

Rethinking pornography: Cyber Sexy author Richa Kaul Padte makes the case for decriminalising porn in India
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 First Day First Showsha — Reviewing Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible - Fallout in 10 questions
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 It's a Wrap: Karwaan stars Dulquer Salmaan, Mithila Palkar in conversation with Parul Sharma
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App
  • Friday, July 27, 2018 Manika Batra interview: Table Tennis star looks back at Commonwealth Games 2018 success, reveals her diet plan and more

Also See




women's hockey world cup



3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App



Top Stories




Cricket Scores