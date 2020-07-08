India

'Profanity Warning!', 'not a gali but an emotion': Twitter explodes after Major-General GD Bakshi turns air blue on live show

After a video of the retired Army officer abusing another Republic Bharat panellist went viral, Twitter erupted in memes, with #gdbakshi trending on every popular social media platform.

Major General GD Bakshi, a retired army officer has once again stirred controversy after he used profane language on a live show last week. After a video of him abusing another panellist on Republic TV went viral, Twitter erupted in memes, with #gdbakshi trending on every popular social media platform.

In the viral video, Republic TV panellists are seen debating on the Galwan Valley clash and Prime Ministr Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Ladakh region. While trying to make his point against another panellist, Bakshi is seen losing his temper and ending up cursing the latter.

Even as the two anchors of the show tried interrupting the two, it did not help as the duo went on to argue on air.

Although, this was not an unexpected event as Bakshi is known to use profanity while addressing the media. Earlier, Bakshi in an interview had called Pakistan "A rabid dog that goes around biting everybody”, while speaking about how to deal with Pakistan Army after Balakot airstrikes.

Netizens took to Twitter to share memes and here's how they reacted.

Warning: Video contains abusive language.

While some expressed shock over his conduct on national television, others came out in support.

