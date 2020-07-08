'Profanity Warning!', 'not a gali but an emotion': Twitter explodes after Major-General GD Bakshi turns air blue on live show

After a video of the retired Army officer abusing another Republic Bharat panellist went viral, Twitter erupted in memes, with #gdbakshi trending on every popular social media platform.

Major General GD Bakshi, a retired army officer has once again stirred controversy after he used profane language on a live show last week. After a video of him abusing another panellist on Republic TV went viral, Twitter erupted in memes, with #gdbakshi trending on every popular social media platform.

In the viral video, Republic TV panellists are seen debating on the Galwan Valley clash and Prime Ministr Narendra Modi's recent visit to the Ladakh region. While trying to make his point against another panellist, Bakshi is seen losing his temper and ending up cursing the latter.

Even as the two anchors of the show tried interrupting the two, it did not help as the duo went on to argue on air.

Although, this was not an unexpected event as Bakshi is known to use profanity while addressing the media. Earlier, Bakshi in an interview had called Pakistan "A rabid dog that goes around biting everybody”, while speaking about how to deal with Pakistan Army after Balakot airstrikes.

Netizens took to Twitter to share memes and here's how they reacted.

Warning: Video contains abusive language.

GD Bakshi at it again! Calls a panelist madar**** on national television. What kind of nationalism is this? pic.twitter.com/TC1IPktbZY — Abhijeet Dipke (@abhijeet_dipke) July 4, 2020

Is Republic TV the first channel to officially have a panelist say M****C****? who else but @GeneralBakshi bringing great honour to the army. pic.twitter.com/fRVSuD0T5y — Dushyant (@atti_cus) July 4, 2020

Major General GD Bakhshi (r) goes the full monty. Best part is always the signature vein popping GD Bakshi build up - you can tell whats coming. *Profanity Warning* pic.twitter.com/7UZ1Kk78MB — D (@Le_Sabre54) July 4, 2020

Actually majority of people are happy and have no problems with panelists who come for healthy debate and end up in saying B&D and M***r*hod on National television. :)) #gdbakshi Major. GD Bakshi — ankit (@anksinghonline) July 4, 2020

People after hearing GD Bakshi cuss on national television: pic.twitter.com/sB3yFvFDx1 — Sharanya (@sharanya_saha_) July 4, 2020

While some expressed shock over his conduct on national television, others came out in support.

People say " GD Bakshi " abused a penalist in live debate. I support him because " madarc*od" is not a gali but an emotion. Good job sir pic.twitter.com/w9cUdJbjnH — memebandhu (@memebandhu) July 4, 2020

GD Bakshi just called a guy by his name on national television and everyone is angry. Why? Bhai MC ko MC nahi kahenge to kya kahenge.#laddakh #Modi #gdbakshi #GalwanValleyFaceOff pic.twitter.com/wBx36zFpIg — Akash Awasthi (@akashphilosophy) July 4, 2020