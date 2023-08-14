Pro-Khalistan group calls for protest in Chandigarh on Independence Day, security strengthened

The Quami Insaaf Morcha (KIM), a pro-Khalistan outfit, has announced that on 15 August its supporters will march towards Chandigarh demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have already served their prison terms.

According to an News 9 report, the Chandigarh and Mohali police have beefed up security after the Khalistan group’s announcement, particularly at Sector 52-53 light point, where protesters had earlier blocked a portion of the road.

A 31-member ‘Jatha’ headed by the Sant Samaaj’s representatives also marched to the Chandigarh border and offered their support to the ‘morcha’ and encouraged people to take part in the demonstration outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Chandigarh on 15 August, added the report.

Earlier this year, in February, clashes broke out between protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners and police personnel. As many as 33 police personnel were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged in the incident that took place near the Chandigarh-Mohali border.

The members of the group have been staging a protest for several months, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.

