Pro-Khalistan group calls for protest in Chandigarh on Independence Day, security strengthened
The Quami Insaaf Morcha (KIM), a pro-Khalistan outfit, has announced that on 15 August its supporters will march towards Chandigarh demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have already served their prison terms
The Quami Insaaf Morcha (KIM), a pro-Khalistan outfit, has announced that on 15 August its supporters will march towards Chandigarh demanding the release of Sikh prisoners who have already served their prison terms.
According to an News 9 report, the Chandigarh and Mohali police have beefed up security after the Khalistan group’s announcement, particularly at Sector 52-53 light point, where protesters had earlier blocked a portion of the road.
A 31-member ‘Jatha’ headed by the Sant Samaaj’s representatives also marched to the Chandigarh border and offered their support to the ‘morcha’ and encouraged people to take part in the demonstration outside Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s house in Chandigarh on 15 August, added the report.
Related Articles
Earlier this year, in February, clashes broke out between protesters seeking the release of Sikh prisoners and police personnel. As many as 33 police personnel were injured and dozens of police vehicles were damaged in the incident that took place near the Chandigarh-Mohali border.
The members of the group have been staging a protest for several months, seeking the release of Sikh prisoners, including Balwant Singh Rajoana, a convict in former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh’s assassination, and Devinderpal Singh Bhullar, a 1993 Delhi bomb blast convict.
With inputs from agencies
also read
Independence Day 2023: Remembering our freedom fighters from Jawaharlal Nehru to Subhash Chandra Bose
Jawaharlal Nehru acted as one of the primary leaders of the Indian nationalist movement back in the 1930s and 1940s. After Independence, he served as the country's first prime minister
Independence Day 2023: From a world-class metro in Delhi to Indian Premier League, historical events that shaped India
Independence Day 2023: Frightening challenges like the Parliament attack of 2001, the Gujarat riots of 2002, and a large-scale terrorist attack targeting India’s financial capital in 2008 sent shockwaves across the nation
Independence Day 2023: From the Kargil War to DDLJ release, historical events that shaped India
Independence Day 2023: Aditya Chopra’s romantic hit Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (DDLJ) set the precedent for being a one-of-its-kind film even in its time