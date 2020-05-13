You are here:
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra writes to Yogi Adityanath, seeks waiver of Uttar Pradesh farmers' power bills for four months

India Press Trust of India May 13, 2020 16:04:38 IST

New Delhi: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, seeking zero interest on home loans availed by the poor and middle class and also waiver of power bills of farmers for four months.

File image of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi. AFP

In a letter to the Uttar Pradesh chief minister, she also sought a slew of relief measures including waivers on bank loans and power bills of small and medium industries in the state, which are considered the backbone of the economy.

In her letter, she called for relief to weavers and workers in various small and cottage industries in the state including carpet, textiles and 'chikan' work.

Vadra also condoled the demise of Adityanath's father. This was the first time she was writing to him after his father's death.

Adityanath's father passed away on 20 April.

Updated Date: May 13, 2020 16:04:38 IST



