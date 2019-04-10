Priya Ramani pleads not guilty after Delhi court frames defamation charge against journalist in case filed by MJ Akbar

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on 17 October 2018, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him.

The court listed the matter for hearing on 4 May and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.

