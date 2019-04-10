You are here:
Priya Ramani pleads not guilty after Delhi court frames defamation charge against journalist in case filed by MJ Akbar

India Press Trust of India Apr 10, 2019 13:48:24 IST

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday framed defamation charge against journalist Priya Ramani in a case filed by ex-Union minister M J Akbar after she levelled allegations of sexual misconduct against him.

Journalist Priya Ramani Twitter/@priyaramani

Ramani, who appeared before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal, however, pleaded not guilty and claimed trial.

Akbar, who resigned as Union minister on 17 October 2018, filed a private criminal defamation complaint against Ramani after his name cropped up on social media as the #MeToo campaign raged on in India.

Ramani accused Akbar of sexual misconduct, a charge denied by him.

The court listed the matter for hearing on 4 May and also granted permanent exemption to Ramani from personal appearance.

Updated Date: Apr 10, 2019 13:48:24 IST

