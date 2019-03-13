Principal, teacher of Karnataka residential school suspended on 'morality grounds' after video of them embracing goes viral

Shivamogga: Two teachers, including the principal of a residential school in Maluru village of Karnataka's Shivamogga city have been suspended after a video apparently depicting them hugging each other surfaced on social media.

Karnataka residential educational institutions society Nandan Kumar JV on Tuesday evening suspended the principal and a physical education teacher of Morarji Desai Residential School in Maluru village.

The suspension order said, according to a video which went viral on social media, the principal was allegedly hugging the colleague inside the school’s storeroom when someone filmed them through a window.

"About 250 students are studying and 20 staff members are living here. What message are the principal and teacher giving them? We are suspending them on morality grounds under schedule 3, rule 10 of Karnataka Residential Educations Society (1957)", the order said.

Meanwhile, the district collector said, "It is an unfortunate incident. We do not tolerate this kind of behaviour in schools. I have referred it to the people concerned and they will take action".

