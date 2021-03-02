Prince Philip moved to specialised London hospital for heart condition; 'responding to treatment', says Palace
Philip was initially admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after 'feeling ill'. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19
London: Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a pre-existing heart condition as he continues to be treated for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said.
The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII's Hospital, where he has been treated since 17 February, to St Bartholomew's Hospital, which specialises in cardiac care.
The Palace said Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.’’
Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after feeling ill. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19 . Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.
The Bart’s Heart Centre is Europe’s biggest specialized cardiovascular center, the National Health Service said. The center seeks to perform more heart surgery, MRI and CT scans than any other service in the world.
Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.
Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
In 2011, he was rushed to a hospital by helicopter after suffering chest pains and was treated for a blocked coronary artery. In 2017, he spent two nights in the hospital and he was hospitalized for 10 days in 2018 for a hip replacement.
Philip was last hospitalised in December 2019, spending four nights in the King Edward VII's Hospital for what the palace said was planned treatment of a pre-existing condition.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
COVID-19 in UK: Officials hunt for 'missing' person carrying Brazilian strain as experts sound alarm
The variant that emerged in northern Brazil has been detected in six people in the UK, one of whom cannot be located after they failed to fill in their contact details on a form after taking a coronavirus test
‘Astonishing, inappropriate’: UK court hits out at Markandey Katju’s ‘political influence' testimony in Nirav Modi case
District Judge Samuel Goozee said there was no evidence which allowed him to find that if extradited, Modi would be at a ‘risk of suffering a flagrant denial of justice’
ED seizes Amnesty International India's assets worth over Rs 17 cr in money laundering case
ED said that upon cancellation of the FCRA licence by the Union government, Amnesty entities adopted "new methods" to receive money from abroad