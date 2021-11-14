More than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion

Prime Minister Narendra Modi transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura on Sunday via video conferencing. More than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

The prime minister tweeted:

Fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Tripura. https://t.co/3ZU9tEquH9 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 14, 2021

As per an official statement issued by the Prime Minister Office (PMO), taking into account unique the geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of ‘kutcha house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in ‘kutcha houses to get assistance to construct ‘pucca’ houses.

Last year, Tripura was adjudged the ‘best-performing state’ in the north-eastern region and hilly states category under the central government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) scheme. Now, the PMAY-G scheme aims to improve the lives of beneficiaries in rural areas, too.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and the chief minister of Tripura Biplab Kumar Deb were present during the event.

This comes ahead of the municipal polls in Tripura, which are slated to be held on 25 November. The ruling BJP won 112 out of the total 334 seats uncontested in the civic body polls in Tripura on 9 November. A total of 785 contestants are in the fray for the remaining 222 seats, which goes to election on 25 November.

Altogether there are 334 seats in the urban local bodies, including Agartala Municipal Corporation (51 wards), 13 Municipal Councils, and six Nagar Panchayats across the state.

