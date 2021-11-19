Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 9 am

The prime minister will be in Jhansi today to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project

The prime minister will address the nation today at 9 am, tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister greeted the nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He wrote on Twitter, "On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating."

The prime minister also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. “I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

