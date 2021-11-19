India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 9 am

The prime minister will be in Jhansi today to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project

FP Staff November 19, 2021 08:39:00 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the nation at 9 am

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Jhansi today to lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project

The prime minister will address the nation today at 9 am, tweeted the Prime Minister's Office.

Earlier in the morning, the prime minister greeted the nation on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev. He wrote on Twitter, "On the special occasion of the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, I recall his pious thoughts and noble ideals. His vision of a just, compassionate and inclusive society inspires us. Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji’s emphasis on serving others is also very motivating."

The prime minister also paid tribute to Indira Gandhi on her birth anniversary. “I pay my tributes to former Prime Minister Smt. Indira Gandhi Ji on her birth anniversary,” he tweeted.

Today, the prime minister will inaugurate key schemes relating to irrigation in Mahoba, Uttar Pradesh.

He will also be laying the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor project in Jhansi.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: November 19, 2021 08:39:00 IST

TAGS:

also read

PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Rail Station; says country now moving from VIP to 'EPI' culture
India

PM Modi inaugurates redeveloped Rani Kamalapati Rail Station; says country now moving from VIP to 'EPI' culture

For the first time, the common man (Every Person Important) is being given the divine experience of tourism and pilgrimage at a reasonable amount, the prime minister said

Narendra Modi tops global approval rating again, surpasses Joe Biden, Angela Merkel
India

Narendra Modi tops global approval rating again, surpasses Joe Biden, Angela Merkel

According to the trackers, Modi's disapproval rating as on 2 November was 24 percent. His approval rating was at its peak at 84 percent in May 2020 just after the outbreak of the pandemic in India

Amit Shah to hold election masterclass for 700 BJP leaders in Varanasi ahead of UP Assembly polls
Politics

Amit Shah to hold election masterclass for 700 BJP leaders in Varanasi ahead of UP Assembly polls

Shah will be going to Akhilesh Yadav’s constituency Azamgarh on 13 November for a rally, as reported first by News18 on 6 November