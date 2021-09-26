The programme will be live streamed on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO, BJP, and information and broadcasting ministry

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the 81st episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am on Sunday.

The programme will be broadcast on All IndiaRadio and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app. It will also be streamed live on the YouTube channels of AIR, DD News, PMO, BJP, and information and broadcasting ministry. AIR will broadcast the programme in regional languages immediately after the Hindi broadcast. The regional language versions will be repeated at 8 in the evening.

The radio programme comes after Modi's visit to the United States where he addressed the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and is likely to focus on some of the important issues discussed there.

The high-level segment of the 76th UNGA began in New York on 21 September, and international leaders and diplomats addressed the world forum at the key session. Modi held bilateral meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris in Washington. He also met his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison and Japanese PM Yoshihide Suga and participated in the first in-person Quad Summit in Washington.

Earlier this month, the prime minister had invited inputs and suggestions from citizens for the 81st edition of the Mann Ki Baat programme. Taking to his personal handle on Twitter, Modi shared the link of the official MyGov portal and wrote:

Have been getting several interesting inputs for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th. Keep sharing your insights on the NaMo App, MyGov or record your message on 1800-11-7800. https://t.co/OR3BUI1rK3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 16, 2021

The prime minister had also noted that 75 percent of the citizens who send their feedback and suggestions to the government about Mann Ki Baat are below the age of 35 — pointing out that the programme reflects “the view of the youth of India.”

In the last episode of 'Mann ki Baat', held on 29 August, Modi had hailed the efforts of a Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Bihar and Kanjirangal Panchayat in Tamil Nadu for their initiative towards village waste management and self-reliance. He had also lauded the Olympic medal winners and said the passion for sports is the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand.

Interestingly, in the run-up to the 2022 Gujarat Assembly polls, the BJP has decided to train party spokes-persons for television news debates in order to ensure that the leaders “convey the message of the party with clarity” rather than indulging in “mindless shouting” with opponents. The first session, to be held in Vadodara for spokespersons of Central Gujarat on Sunday, will begin with the leaders listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' by the prime minister.

'Mann ki Baat' is the prime minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month. It's first episode was aired on 3 October, 2014.