Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address 176 newly recruited IAS officers on Wednesday

India Press Trust of India Jul 03, 2018 20:53:57 IST

As many as 176 newly appointed IAS officers will get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi here tomorrow, as part of the NDA government's policy to allow them familiarise with the functioning of the central government.

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PTI

These officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS) of 2016 batch have been posted as Assistant Secretaries in different central government departments as their first posting.

The posting is part of a unique initiative started by the central government to groom bureaucrats at the Centre before they move out to their respective state cadres.

All IAS officers are allotted cadres — which could either be a state or group of states. The officers are supposed to start their career in their respective cadre states.

The prime minister will address them tomorrow on different important governance-related measures, the officials said.

As per rules, IAS officers are eligible to come on central deputation only after completing nine years service at their respective cadres.

These 176 officers are on central deputation for 13 weeks, with effect from 2 July, 2018.

These officers will particularly identify the implementation issues and suggest solutions for expediting progress as well as for improving the quality of implementation of these flagship programmes — including the aspirational district and the gram swaraj abhiyan, they said.


