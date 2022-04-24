Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai
The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai on Sunday.
The award has been instituted in memory and honour of the legendary singer who passed away at the age of 92 years in Mumbai earlier this year.
Modi received the award in presence of Usha Mangeshkar, Asha Bhosle, Maharashtra governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis, among others.
Modi while receiving the award said, "Lata didi was like my elder sister. She was an embodiment of Ma Saraswati. Music teaches Rashtra bhakti. Her voice inspired patriotism-Ae mere Watan Ke logo."
The Master Deenanath Mangeshkar Smruti Pratishthan Charitable Trust had said in a statement that the award will be given every year to an individual "who has made path-breaking, spectacular and exemplary contributions to our nation, its people and our society."
