Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets top CEOs in run up to Budget
Last week, Modi had met with leading private equity/ venture capital players to seek suggestions on making India a more attractive investment destination
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday met with chief executives of leading companies across sectors ranging from banking to telecom, to health and electronics, for inputs for the next year's Budget.
#WATCH | PM Modi interacts with leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology, healthcare, space, electronics sectors pic.twitter.com/JBRK0Rb73V
— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021
Last week, he had met with leading private equity/ venture capital players to seek suggestions on making India a more attractive investment destination.
On Monday, the prime minister interacted with the leading CEOs of companies across banking, infrastructure, automobiles, telecom, consumer goods, textile, renewables, hospitality, technology healthcare, space and electronics, official sources said.
This meeting, they said, is part of the many interactions that Modi is holding ahead of the Budget to receive inputs and suggestions from the private sector.
Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman is due to present on 1 February the Budget for the next fiscal year that starts on 1 April, 2022.
Since coming to power in 2014, the BJP government has unveiled a series of reforms that have helped India climb on the global ease of doing business ranking.
It is now pushing for making India a manufacturing hub.
Production-linked incentive schemes for sectors from automobiles to semiconductors and solar have been announced to attract global manufacturers to set up a base in the country.
With inputs from PTI
